Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (21-35) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors (30-28) at FedExForum on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE. The point total in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3.5 228.5 -162 +136

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (53.3%)

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have gone 25-32-1 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 25 wins against the spread in 56 games this year.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 33 times out of 56 chances.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over on 27 of 56 set point totals (48.2%).

Against the spread, Golden State has played better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 30 home games, and 11 times in 28 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Warriors hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 19 times in 30 opportunities this season (63.3%). On the road, they have hit the over 14 times in 28 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Memphis has had better results on the road (13-14-1) than at home (12-16-0).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under more often at home (15 times out of 28) than away (12 of 28) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.2 points, 5 boards and 3.7 assists.

Moses Moody is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 5.7 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 41% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Quinten Post averages 7.5 points, 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Al Horford is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Cam Spencer provides the Grizzlies 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jaylen Wells averages 12.3 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists. He is also sinking 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Grizzlies get 7 points per game from Walter Clayton Jr., plus 2 boards and 3.4 assists.

GG Jackson averages 10 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 5.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Taylor Hendricks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.