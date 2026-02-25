Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSOH, FDSWI, and WMLW

Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (25-31) at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The Cavaliers are 8.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8.5 227.5 -334 +270

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (65.1%)

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 26-33-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 56 games this year, they have 26 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 28 times out of 56 chances this season.

Bucks games this year have gone over the point total 41.1% of the time (23 out of 56 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in road games (13-15-0) than it has in home games (13-18-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 12 times in 31 opportunities this season (38.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 28 opportunities (57.1%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (12-14-0). Away, it is .467 (14-16-0).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under more often at home (13 times out of 26) than away (10 of 30) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

James Harden is averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.9 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 63.2% from the floor (seventh in league).

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Ryan Rollins gets the Bucks 17.2 points, 4.6 boards and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo provides the Bucks 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Bucks get 12.5 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Bobby Portis averages 13.2 points, 6.6 boards and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 45% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 1.9 treys per contest.

The Bucks are getting 12.8 points, 4.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

