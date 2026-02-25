Raptors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

Raptors vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TSN and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (41-16) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (34-24) on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The over/under is 230.5 for the matchup.

Raptors vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -7.5 230.5 -290 +235

Raptors vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (63.3%)

Raptors vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have gone 30-23-4 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 58 games this season, they have 29 wins against the spread.

This season, 23 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total out of 58 chances.

Raptors games this year have hit the over on 23 of 58 set point totals (39.7%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 27 games at home, and it has covered 17 times in 30 games when playing on the road.

The Spurs have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (40.7%) than away games (40%).

Toronto has performed better against the spread on the road (18-10-0) than at home (11-19-0) this year.

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 43.3% of the time at home (13 of 30), and 35.7% of the time away (10 of 28).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points, 11.3 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 2.8 blocked shots (first in NBA).

De'Aaron Fox averages 19.1 points, 3.9 boards and 6.3 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 16.6 points, 5 boards and 6.9 assists.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.4 points, 5.7 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 8.3 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Raptors get 21.9 points per game from Brandon Ingram, plus 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 6 assists per game. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Per game, Sandro Mamukelashvili provides the Raptors 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 7 points, 2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.