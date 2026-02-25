Nuggets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

Nuggets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN and ALT

The Boston Celtics (38-19) visit the Denver Nuggets (36-22) after winning five straight road games. The Nuggets are favored by 4 points in the matchup, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Nuggets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4 229.5 -168 +142

Nuggets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (61.1%)

Nuggets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 32 times over 58 games with a set spread.

The Celtics have 33 wins against the spread in 57 games this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times out of 57 chances this season.

The Celtics have hit the over 36.8% of the time this year (21 of 57 games with a set point total).

At home, Denver owns a worse record against the spread (12-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-12-0).

At home, the Nuggets exceed the total 57.7% of the time (15 of 26 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 68.8% of games (22 of 32).

Boston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .481 (13-14-0). Away, it is .667 (20-9-1).

Celtics games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (10 times out of 27) than away (11 of 30) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.8 points, 12.5 boards and 10.5 assists, shooting 58.4% from the field and 42.1% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Jamal Murray averages 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 2.2 assists and 4 boards.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Celtics Leaders

Per game, Jaylen Brown provides the Celtics 29.2 points, 7 boards and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He is draining 39% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is making 50.2% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Celtics get 17.4 points per game from Payton Pritchard, plus 4.2 boards and 5.4 assists.

The Celtics receive 9.8 points per game from Neemias Queta, plus 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

