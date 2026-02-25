Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET, FDSOK, and ESPN

The league's conference leaders, the Detroit Pistons (42-14) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (45-14), meet on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 7.5-point home favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5 points.

Pistons vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -7.5 219.5 -295 +240

Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (60.4%)

Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a matchup 31 times this season (31-24-1).

In the Thunder's 59 games this season, they have 30 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 25 times out of 59 chances this season.

Thunder games this year have eclipsed the over/under 33 times in 59 opportunities (55.9%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 29 games at home, and it has covered 16 times in 27 games when playing on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Pistons hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total 12 times in 29 opportunities this season (41.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 13 times in 27 opportunities (48.1%).

This season, Oklahoma City is 15-16-0 at home against the spread (.484 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-12-1 ATS (.536).

Looking at the over/under, Thunder games have gone over 15 of 31 times at home (48.4%), and 18 of 28 away (64.3%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 9.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Jalen Duren averages 18 points, 10.5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 63.4% from the field (sixth in league).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 2.5 assists.

Thunder Leaders

Per game, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.2 points, 8.8 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks (third in league).

Per game, Cason Wallace provides the Thunder 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 2.1 steals (first in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.7 points, 9.5 boards and 3.5 assists. He is sinking 64.5% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Joe averages 11 points, 2.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

