NFL
2025 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Cincinnati Bengals figure to have their hands full on Sept. 7, when they match up with the Cleveland Browns as part of their 2025 schedule. Details on the Bengals' full NFL schedule can be seen below. For details on the Cincinnati Bengals, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC North, check out the below article.
Bengals' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Browns
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|Jaguars
|-
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Vikings
|-
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|CBS
|Monday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Broncos
|-
|Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
|ABC
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Lions
|-
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Packers
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|CBS
|Thursday, Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Steelers
|-
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|Amazon Prime Video