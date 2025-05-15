2025 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Cincinnati Bengals figure to have their hands full on Sept. 7, when they match up with the Cleveland Browns as part of their 2025 schedule. Details on the Bengals' full NFL schedule can be seen below. For details on the Cincinnati Bengals, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC North, check out the below article.

Bengals' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET @ Browns - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio FOX Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET Jaguars - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio CBS Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET @ Vikings - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota CBS Monday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado ABC Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET Lions - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio FOX Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Packers - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin CBS Thursday, Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET Steelers - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Amazon Prime Video View Full Table ChevronDown

