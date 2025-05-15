FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2025 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Cincinnati Bengals figure to have their hands full on Sept. 7, when they match up with the Cleveland Browns as part of their 2025 schedule. Details on the Bengals' full NFL schedule can be seen below. For details on the Cincinnati Bengals, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC North, check out the below article.

Bengals' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET@ Browns-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioFOX
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ETJaguars-Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OhioCBS
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET@ Vikings-U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaCBS
Monday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Broncos-Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, ColoradoABC
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ETLions-Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OhioFOX
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Packers-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinCBS
Thursday, Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ETSteelers-Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OhioAmazon Prime Video

