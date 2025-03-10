2025 Big 12 Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament
The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Big 12 Conference tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025.
We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.
Big 12 Tournament Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
Big 12 Tournament Schedule
Here is when each round of the tournament will be:
- First Round: March 11
- Second Round: March 12
- Quarterfinals: March 13
- Semifinals: March 14
- Championship: 6 p.m. March 15
Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds
Here are the latest Big 12 Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!