FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

2025 Big 12 Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Big 12 Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Big 12 Conference tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Big 12 Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Big 12 Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

  • First Round: March 11
  • Second Round: March 12
  • Quarterfinals: March 13
  • Semifinals: March 14
  • Championship: 6 p.m. March 15

Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest Big 12 Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Big 12 Conference Tournament Winner 2025
Houston
Texas Tech
Iowa State
Arizona
Kansas
BYU
Baylor
West Virginia
Cincinnati
Kansas State
Arizona State
Oklahoma State
Colorado
TCU
UCF
Utah

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup