2025 Big 12 Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Big 12 Conference tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Big 12 Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Big 12 Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 11

Second Round: March 12

Quarterfinals: March 13

Semifinals: March 14

Championship: 6 p.m. March 15

Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest Big 12 Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Big 12 Conference Tournament Winner 2025 Big 12 Conference Tournament Winner 2025 Houston +110 Texas Tech +350 Iowa State +550 Arizona +950 Kansas +1100 BYU +1300 Baylor +3500 West Virginia +10000 Cincinnati +15000 Kansas State +20000 Arizona State +25000 Oklahoma State +25000 Colorado +25000 TCU +25000 UCF +25000 Utah +25000 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!