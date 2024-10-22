2024-25 New Orleans Pelicans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Follow the New Orleans Pelicans for the entire 2024-25 NBA campaign with the article below, which features information on upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule. Find more details below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pelicans' 2024-25 Schedule

October

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, October 23 at 8:00 PM ET Bulls Pelicans (-7.5) | O/U: 224.5 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, CHSN Friday, October 25 at 10:00 PM ET @ Trail Blazers - Moda Center, Portland, Oregon KATU, Gulf Coast Sports Sunday, October 27 at 6:00 PM ET @ Trail Blazers - Moda Center, Portland, Oregon KATU, Gulf Coast Sports Tuesday, October 29 at 10:00 PM ET @ Warriors - Chase Center, San Francisco, California TNT Wednesday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET @ Warriors - Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports

November

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, November 1 at 8:00 PM ET Pacers - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-IN Sunday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET Hawks - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL) Monday, November 4 at 9:30 PM ET Trail Blazers - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana KATU, Gulf Coast Sports Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET Cavaliers - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OH Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET @ Magic - Kia Center, Orlando, Florida Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-FL Monday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET Nets - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, YES Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30 PM ET @ Thunder - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK View Full Table ChevronDown

December

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, December 1 at 6:00 PM ET @ Knicks - Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York MSG, Gulf Coast Sports Monday, December 2 at 7:30 PM ET @ Hawks - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL) Thursday, December 5 at 8:00 PM ET Suns - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, AZFamily Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET Thunder - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK Sunday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET @ Spurs - Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SW Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET @ Rockets - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Knicks - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, MSG View Full Table ChevronDown

January

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, January 1 at 7:30 PM ET @ Heat - Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SUN Friday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Wizards - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, MNMT Sunday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET @ Wizards - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia MNMT, Gulf Coast Sports Tuesday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET Timberwolves - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-N Wednesday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET Trail Blazers - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana KATU, KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports Friday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET @ 76ers - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NBA TV, NBCS-PH, Gulf Coast Sports Sunday, January 12 at 6:00 PM ET @ Celtics - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts NBCS-BOS, Gulf Coast Sports View Full Table ChevronDown

February

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Monday, February 3 at 9:00 PM ET @ Nuggets - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado ALT, KTVD, Gulf Coast Sports Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 PM ET @ Nuggets - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado ESPN, ALT, Gulf Coast Sports Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 PM ET @ Kings - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports Monday, February 10 at 8:00 PM ET @ Thunder - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK Wednesday, February 12 at 8:00 PM ET Kings - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports Thursday, February 13 at 8:00 PM ET Kings - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports Friday, February 21 at 9:30 PM ET @ Mavericks - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas ESPN, KFAA, Gulf Coast Sports View Full Table ChevronDown

March

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, March 2 at 8:00 PM ET @ Jazz - Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah KJZZ, Gulf Coast Sports Tuesday, March 4 at 10:30 PM ET @ Lakers - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports Thursday, March 6 at 8:00 PM ET Rockets - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 PM ET @ Rockets - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports Sunday, March 9 at 7:00 PM ET Grizzlies - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(MEM) Tuesday, March 11 at 9:30 PM ET Clippers - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana TNT Saturday, March 15 at 8:30 PM ET @ Spurs - Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas KENS, Gulf Coast Sports View Full Table ChevronDown

April

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, April 2 at 10:00 PM ET @ Clippers - Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California ESPN, FDS-SC, Gulf Coast Sports Friday, April 4 at 10:30 PM ET @ Lakers - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports Sunday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET Magic - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-FL Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 PM ET @ Nets - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York YES, Gulf Coast Sports Wednesday, April 9 at 8:00 PM ET @ Bucks - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin FDS-WI, Gulf Coast Sports Friday, April 11 at 8:00 PM ET Heat - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SUN Sunday, April 13 at 3:30 PM ET Thunder - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.