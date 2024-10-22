menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

2024-25 New Orleans Pelicans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024-25 New Orleans Pelicans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Follow the New Orleans Pelicans for the entire 2024-25 NBA campaign with the article below, which features information on upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule. Find more details below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pelicans' 2024-25 Schedule

October

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, October 23 at 8:00 PM ETBullsPelicans (-7.5) | O/U: 224.5Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, CHSN
Friday, October 25 at 10:00 PM ET@ Trail Blazers-Moda Center, Portland, OregonKATU, Gulf Coast Sports
Sunday, October 27 at 6:00 PM ET@ Trail Blazers-Moda Center, Portland, OregonKATU, Gulf Coast Sports
Tuesday, October 29 at 10:00 PM ET@ Warriors-Chase Center, San Francisco, CaliforniaTNT
Wednesday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET@ Warriors-Chase Center, San Francisco, CaliforniaNBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports

November

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Friday, November 1 at 8:00 PM ETPacers-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-IN
Sunday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ETHawks-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL)
Monday, November 4 at 9:30 PM ETTrail Blazers-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaKATU, Gulf Coast Sports
Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ETCavaliers-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-OH
Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET@ Magic-Kia Center, Orlando, FloridaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-FL
Monday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ETNets-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, YES
Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30 PM ET@ Thunder-Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OklahomaESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK

December

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, December 1 at 6:00 PM ET@ Knicks-Madison Square Garden, New York City, New YorkMSG, Gulf Coast Sports
Monday, December 2 at 7:30 PM ET@ Hawks-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL)
Thursday, December 5 at 8:00 PM ETSuns-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, AZFamily
Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ETThunder-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK
Sunday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET@ Spurs-Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TexasGulf Coast Sports, FDS-SW
Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET@ Rockets-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ETKnicks-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaNBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, MSG

January

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, January 1 at 7:30 PM ET@ Heat-Kaseya Center, Miami, FloridaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-SUN
Friday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ETWizards-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, MNMT
Sunday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET@ Wizards-Capital One Arena, Washington, District of ColumbiaMNMT, Gulf Coast Sports
Tuesday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ETTimberwolves-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-N
Wednesday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ETTrail Blazers-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaKATU, KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports
Friday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET@ 76ers-Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaNBA TV, NBCS-PH, Gulf Coast Sports
Sunday, January 12 at 6:00 PM ET@ Celtics-TD Garden, Boston, MassachusettsNBCS-BOS, Gulf Coast Sports

February

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Monday, February 3 at 9:00 PM ET@ Nuggets-Ball Arena, Denver, ColoradoALT, KTVD, Gulf Coast Sports
Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 PM ET@ Nuggets-Ball Arena, Denver, ColoradoESPN, ALT, Gulf Coast Sports
Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 PM ET@ Kings-Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CaliforniaNBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports
Monday, February 10 at 8:00 PM ET@ Thunder-Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OklahomaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK
Wednesday, February 12 at 8:00 PM ETKings-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaNBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports
Thursday, February 13 at 8:00 PM ETKings-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaNBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports
Friday, February 21 at 9:30 PM ET@ Mavericks-American Airlines Center, Dallas, TexasESPN, KFAA, Gulf Coast Sports

March

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, March 2 at 8:00 PM ET@ Jazz-Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UtahKJZZ, Gulf Coast Sports
Tuesday, March 4 at 10:30 PM ET@ Lakers-Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CaliforniaSportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports
Thursday, March 6 at 8:00 PM ETRockets-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaSCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 PM ET@ Rockets-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
Sunday, March 9 at 7:00 PM ETGrizzlies-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(MEM)
Tuesday, March 11 at 9:30 PM ETClippers-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaTNT
Saturday, March 15 at 8:30 PM ET@ Spurs-Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TexasKENS, Gulf Coast Sports

April

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, April 2 at 10:00 PM ET@ Clippers-Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CaliforniaESPN, FDS-SC, Gulf Coast Sports
Friday, April 4 at 10:30 PM ET@ Lakers-Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CaliforniaSportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports
Sunday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ETMagic-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-FL
Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 PM ET@ Nets-Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New YorkYES, Gulf Coast Sports
Wednesday, April 9 at 8:00 PM ET@ Bucks-Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WisconsinFDS-WI, Gulf Coast Sports
Friday, April 11 at 8:00 PM ETHeat-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-SUN
Sunday, April 13 at 3:30 PM ETThunder-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup