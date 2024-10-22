2024-25 New Orleans Pelicans Schedule, Results, TV Channel
Data Skrive
Follow the New Orleans Pelicans for the entire 2024-25 NBA campaign with the article below, which features information on upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule. Find more details below.
Pelicans' 2024-25 Schedule
October
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, October 23 at 8:00 PM ET
|Bulls
|Pelicans (-7.5) | O/U: 224.5
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, CHSN
|Friday, October 25 at 10:00 PM ET
|@ Trail Blazers
|-
|Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
|KATU, Gulf Coast Sports
|Sunday, October 27 at 6:00 PM ET
|@ Trail Blazers
|-
|Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
|KATU, Gulf Coast Sports
|Tuesday, October 29 at 10:00 PM ET
|@ Warriors
|-
|Chase Center, San Francisco, California
|TNT
|Wednesday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET
|@ Warriors
|-
|Chase Center, San Francisco, California
|NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports
November
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Friday, November 1 at 8:00 PM ET
|Pacers
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-IN
|Sunday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET
|Hawks
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Monday, November 4 at 9:30 PM ET
|Trail Blazers
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|KATU, Gulf Coast Sports
|Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET
|Cavaliers
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OH
|Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Magic
|-
|Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-FL
|Monday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET
|Nets
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, YES
|Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Thunder
|-
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK
December
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, December 1 at 6:00 PM ET
|@ Knicks
|-
|Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York
|MSG, Gulf Coast Sports
|Monday, December 2 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Hawks
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Thursday, December 5 at 8:00 PM ET
|Suns
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, AZFamily
|Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET
|Thunder
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK
|Sunday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Spurs
|-
|Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SW
|Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Rockets
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
|Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET
|Knicks
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, MSG
January
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, January 1 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Heat
|-
|Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SUN
|Friday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET
|Wizards
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, MNMT
|Sunday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET
|@ Wizards
|-
|Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
|MNMT, Gulf Coast Sports
|Tuesday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET
|Timberwolves
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-N
|Wednesday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET
|Trail Blazers
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|KATU, KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports
|Friday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ 76ers
|-
|Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|NBA TV, NBCS-PH, Gulf Coast Sports
|Sunday, January 12 at 6:00 PM ET
|@ Celtics
|-
|TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
|NBCS-BOS, Gulf Coast Sports
February
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Monday, February 3 at 9:00 PM ET
|@ Nuggets
|-
|Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
|ALT, KTVD, Gulf Coast Sports
|Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 PM ET
|@ Nuggets
|-
|Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
|ESPN, ALT, Gulf Coast Sports
|Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 PM ET
|@ Kings
|-
|Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
|NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports
|Monday, February 10 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Thunder
|-
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK
|Wednesday, February 12 at 8:00 PM ET
|Kings
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports
|Thursday, February 13 at 8:00 PM ET
|Kings
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports
|Friday, February 21 at 9:30 PM ET
|@ Mavericks
|-
|American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
|ESPN, KFAA, Gulf Coast Sports
March
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, March 2 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Jazz
|-
|Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
|KJZZ, Gulf Coast Sports
|Tuesday, March 4 at 10:30 PM ET
|@ Lakers
|-
|Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
|SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports
|Thursday, March 6 at 8:00 PM ET
|Rockets
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
|Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Rockets
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
|Sunday, March 9 at 7:00 PM ET
|Grizzlies
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SE(MEM)
|Tuesday, March 11 at 9:30 PM ET
|Clippers
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|TNT
|Saturday, March 15 at 8:30 PM ET
|@ Spurs
|-
|Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
|KENS, Gulf Coast Sports
April
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, April 2 at 10:00 PM ET
|@ Clippers
|-
|Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
|ESPN, FDS-SC, Gulf Coast Sports
|Friday, April 4 at 10:30 PM ET
|@ Lakers
|-
|Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
|SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports
|Sunday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET
|Magic
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-FL
|Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Nets
|-
|Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
|YES, Gulf Coast Sports
|Wednesday, April 9 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Bucks
|-
|Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|FDS-WI, Gulf Coast Sports
|Friday, April 11 at 8:00 PM ET
|Heat
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-SUN
|Sunday, April 13 at 3:30 PM ET
|Thunder
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OK
