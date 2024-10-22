2024-25 Indiana Pacers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Stay up to date with the Indiana Pacers during the 2024-25 NBA season, with info on upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule. Continue reading for additional details.

Pacers' 2024-25 Schedule

October

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 PM ET @ Pistons Pacers (-4.5) | O/U: 233.5 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan FDS-DET, FDS-IN Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET @ Knicks - Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York ESPN, MSG, FDS-IN Sunday, October 27 at 3:30 PM ET 76ers - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana NBCS-PH, FDS-IN Monday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET @ Magic - Kia Center, Orlando, Florida FDS-FL, FDS-IN Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET Celtics - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDS-IN

November

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, November 1 at 8:00 PM ET @ Pelicans - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-IN Monday, November 4 at 9:45 PM ET @ Mavericks - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas KFAA, FDS-IN Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET Magic - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana FDS-IN, FDS-FL Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET @ Hornets - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina FDS-SE(CHA), FDS-IN Sunday, November 10 at 5:00 PM ET Knicks - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana MSG, FDS-IN Wednesday, November 13 at 7:00 PM ET @ Magic - Kia Center, Orlando, Florida FDS-FL, FDS-IN Friday, November 15 at 7:00 PM ET Heat - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana FDS-IN, FDS-SUN View Full Table ChevronDown

December

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, December 1 at 3:30 PM ET @ Grizzlies - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee FDS-SE(MEM), FDS-IN Tuesday, December 3 at 7:30 PM ET @ Raptors - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario TSN, FDS-IN Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET @ Nets - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York YES, FDS-IN Friday, December 6 at 8:00 PM ET @ Bulls - United Center, Chicago, Illinois CHSN, FDS-IN Sunday, December 8 at 5:00 PM ET Hornets - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana FDS-IN, FDS-SE(CHA) Thursday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET @ Suns - Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona AZFamily, FDS-IN Sunday, December 22 at 6:00 PM ET @ Kings - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California NBCS-CA, FDS-IN View Full Table ChevronDown

January

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Thursday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET @ Heat - Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida FDS-SUN, FDS-IN Saturday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Suns - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana AZFamily, FDS-IN Monday, January 6 at 7:30 PM ET @ Nets - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York YES, FDS-IN Wednesday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET Bulls - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana CHSN, FDS-IN Friday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Warriors - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana NBCS-BA, FDS-IN Sunday, January 12 at 6:00 PM ET @ Cavaliers - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio FDS-OH, FDS-IN Tuesday, January 14 at 7:00 PM ET Cavaliers - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana TNT View Full Table ChevronDown

February

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Saturday, February 1 at 5:00 PM ET Hawks - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana FDS-IN, FDS-SE(ATL) Monday, February 3 at 9:00 PM ET @ Jazz - Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah KJZZ, FDS-IN Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00 PM ET @ Trail Blazers - Moda Center, Portland, Oregon KATU, KUNP, FDS-IN Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 PM ET @ Clippers - Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California FDS-SC, FDS-IN Saturday, February 8 at 4:00 PM ET @ Lakers - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California SportsNet LA, FDS-IN Tuesday, February 11 at 7:30 PM ET Knicks - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana TNT, MSG Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00 PM ET @ Wizards - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia MNMT, FDS-IN View Full Table ChevronDown

March

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, March 2 at 5:00 PM ET Bulls - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana FDS-IN, CHSN Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 PM ET Rockets - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana SCHN, FDS-IN Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 PM ET @ Hawks - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 PM ET @ Hawks - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN Monday, March 10 at 8:00 PM ET @ Bulls - United Center, Chicago, Illinois CHSN, FDS-IN Tuesday, March 11 at 7:00 PM ET Bucks - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana TNT Friday, March 14 at 7:00 PM ET @ 76ers - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NBCS-PH, FDS-IN View Full Table ChevronDown

April

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET Hornets - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana FDS-IN, FDS-SE(CHA) Friday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET Jazz - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana FDS-IN, KJZZ Sunday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET @ Nuggets - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado ALT, KUSA, FDS-IN Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET Wizards - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana FDS-IN, MNMT Thursday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET Cavaliers - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana TNT Friday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET Magic - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana FDS-IN, FDS-FL Sunday, April 13 at 1:00 PM ET @ Cavaliers - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio FDS-OH, FDS-IN

