NBA

2024-25 Indiana Pacers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

2024-25 Indiana Pacers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Stay up to date with the Indiana Pacers during the 2024-25 NBA season, with info on upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule. Continue reading for additional details.

Pacers' 2024-25 Schedule

October

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 PM ET@ PistonsPacers (-4.5) | O/U: 233.5Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MichiganFDS-DET, FDS-IN
Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET@ Knicks-Madison Square Garden, New York City, New YorkESPN, MSG, FDS-IN
Sunday, October 27 at 3:30 PM ET76ers-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaNBCS-PH, FDS-IN
Monday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET@ Magic-Kia Center, Orlando, FloridaFDS-FL, FDS-IN
Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ETCeltics-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDS-IN

November

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Friday, November 1 at 8:00 PM ET@ Pelicans-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-IN
Monday, November 4 at 9:45 PM ET@ Mavericks-American Airlines Center, Dallas, TexasKFAA, FDS-IN
Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ETMagic-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaFDS-IN, FDS-FL
Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET@ Hornets-Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North CarolinaFDS-SE(CHA), FDS-IN
Sunday, November 10 at 5:00 PM ETKnicks-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaMSG, FDS-IN
Wednesday, November 13 at 7:00 PM ET@ Magic-Kia Center, Orlando, FloridaFDS-FL, FDS-IN
Friday, November 15 at 7:00 PM ETHeat-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaFDS-IN, FDS-SUN

December

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, December 1 at 3:30 PM ET@ Grizzlies-FedExForum, Memphis, TennesseeFDS-SE(MEM), FDS-IN
Tuesday, December 3 at 7:30 PM ET@ Raptors-Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, OntarioTSN, FDS-IN
Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET@ Nets-Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New YorkYES, FDS-IN
Friday, December 6 at 8:00 PM ET@ Bulls-United Center, Chicago, IllinoisCHSN, FDS-IN
Sunday, December 8 at 5:00 PM ETHornets-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaFDS-IN, FDS-SE(CHA)
Thursday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET@ Suns-Footprint Center, Phoenix, ArizonaAZFamily, FDS-IN
Sunday, December 22 at 6:00 PM ET@ Kings-Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CaliforniaNBCS-CA, FDS-IN

January

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Thursday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET@ Heat-Kaseya Center, Miami, FloridaFDS-SUN, FDS-IN
Saturday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ETSuns-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaAZFamily, FDS-IN
Monday, January 6 at 7:30 PM ET@ Nets-Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New YorkYES, FDS-IN
Wednesday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ETBulls-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaCHSN, FDS-IN
Friday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ETWarriors-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaNBCS-BA, FDS-IN
Sunday, January 12 at 6:00 PM ET@ Cavaliers-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioFDS-OH, FDS-IN
Tuesday, January 14 at 7:00 PM ETCavaliers-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaTNT

February

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Saturday, February 1 at 5:00 PM ETHawks-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaFDS-IN, FDS-SE(ATL)
Monday, February 3 at 9:00 PM ET@ Jazz-Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UtahKJZZ, FDS-IN
Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00 PM ET@ Trail Blazers-Moda Center, Portland, OregonKATU, KUNP, FDS-IN
Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 PM ET@ Clippers-Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CaliforniaFDS-SC, FDS-IN
Saturday, February 8 at 4:00 PM ET@ Lakers-Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CaliforniaSportsNet LA, FDS-IN
Tuesday, February 11 at 7:30 PM ETKnicks-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaTNT, MSG
Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00 PM ET@ Wizards-Capital One Arena, Washington, District of ColumbiaMNMT, FDS-IN

March

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, March 2 at 5:00 PM ETBulls-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaFDS-IN, CHSN
Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 PM ETRockets-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaSCHN, FDS-IN
Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 PM ET@ Hawks-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN
Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 PM ET@ Hawks-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaFDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN
Monday, March 10 at 8:00 PM ET@ Bulls-United Center, Chicago, IllinoisCHSN, FDS-IN
Tuesday, March 11 at 7:00 PM ETBucks-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaTNT
Friday, March 14 at 7:00 PM ET@ 76ers-Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaNBCS-PH, FDS-IN

April

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ETHornets-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaFDS-IN, FDS-SE(CHA)
Friday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ETJazz-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaFDS-IN, KJZZ
Sunday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET@ Nuggets-Ball Arena, Denver, ColoradoALT, KUSA, FDS-IN
Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ETWizards-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaFDS-IN, MNMT
Thursday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ETCavaliers-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaTNT
Friday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ETMagic-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaFDS-IN, FDS-FL
Sunday, April 13 at 1:00 PM ET@ Cavaliers-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioFDS-OH, FDS-IN

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

