2024-25 Indiana Pacers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
Stay up to date with the Indiana Pacers during the 2024-25 NBA season, with info on upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule. Continue reading for additional details.
Pacers' 2024-25 Schedule
October
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Pistons
|Pacers (-4.5) | O/U: 233.5
|Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
|FDS-DET, FDS-IN
|Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Knicks
|-
|Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York
|ESPN, MSG, FDS-IN
|Sunday, October 27 at 3:30 PM ET
|76ers
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|NBCS-PH, FDS-IN
|Monday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Magic
|-
|Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
|FDS-FL, FDS-IN
|Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET
|Celtics
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDS-IN
November
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Friday, November 1 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Pelicans
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-IN
|Monday, November 4 at 9:45 PM ET
|@ Mavericks
|-
|American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
|KFAA, FDS-IN
|Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET
|Magic
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FDS-IN, FDS-FL
|Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Hornets
|-
|Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FDS-SE(CHA), FDS-IN
|Sunday, November 10 at 5:00 PM ET
|Knicks
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|MSG, FDS-IN
|Wednesday, November 13 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Magic
|-
|Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
|FDS-FL, FDS-IN
|Friday, November 15 at 7:00 PM ET
|Heat
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FDS-IN, FDS-SUN
December
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, December 1 at 3:30 PM ET
|@ Grizzlies
|-
|FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
|FDS-SE(MEM), FDS-IN
|Tuesday, December 3 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Raptors
|-
|Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
|TSN, FDS-IN
|Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Nets
|-
|Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
|YES, FDS-IN
|Friday, December 6 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Bulls
|-
|United Center, Chicago, Illinois
|CHSN, FDS-IN
|Sunday, December 8 at 5:00 PM ET
|Hornets
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FDS-IN, FDS-SE(CHA)
|Thursday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET
|@ Suns
|-
|Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
|AZFamily, FDS-IN
|Sunday, December 22 at 6:00 PM ET
|@ Kings
|-
|Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
|NBCS-CA, FDS-IN
January
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Thursday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Heat
|-
|Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
|FDS-SUN, FDS-IN
|Saturday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
|Suns
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|AZFamily, FDS-IN
|Monday, January 6 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Nets
|-
|Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
|YES, FDS-IN
|Wednesday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|Bulls
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|CHSN, FDS-IN
|Friday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
|Warriors
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|NBCS-BA, FDS-IN
|Sunday, January 12 at 6:00 PM ET
|@ Cavaliers
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|FDS-OH, FDS-IN
|Tuesday, January 14 at 7:00 PM ET
|Cavaliers
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|TNT
February
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Saturday, February 1 at 5:00 PM ET
|Hawks
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FDS-IN, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Monday, February 3 at 9:00 PM ET
|@ Jazz
|-
|Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
|KJZZ, FDS-IN
|Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00 PM ET
|@ Trail Blazers
|-
|Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
|KATU, KUNP, FDS-IN
|Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 PM ET
|@ Clippers
|-
|Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
|FDS-SC, FDS-IN
|Saturday, February 8 at 4:00 PM ET
|@ Lakers
|-
|Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
|SportsNet LA, FDS-IN
|Tuesday, February 11 at 7:30 PM ET
|Knicks
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|TNT, MSG
|Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Wizards
|-
|Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
|MNMT, FDS-IN
March
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, March 2 at 5:00 PM ET
|Bulls
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FDS-IN, CHSN
|Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 PM ET
|Rockets
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|SCHN, FDS-IN
|Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Hawks
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN
|Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Hawks
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|FDS-SE(ATL), FDS-IN
|Monday, March 10 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Bulls
|-
|United Center, Chicago, Illinois
|CHSN, FDS-IN
|Tuesday, March 11 at 7:00 PM ET
|Bucks
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|TNT
|Friday, March 14 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ 76ers
|-
|Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|NBCS-PH, FDS-IN
April
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET
|Hornets
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FDS-IN, FDS-SE(CHA)
|Friday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET
|Jazz
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FDS-IN, KJZZ
|Sunday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Nuggets
|-
|Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
|ALT, KUSA, FDS-IN
|Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|Wizards
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FDS-IN, MNMT
|Thursday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET
|Cavaliers
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|TNT
|Friday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET
|Magic
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FDS-IN, FDS-FL
|Sunday, April 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|@ Cavaliers
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|FDS-OH, FDS-IN
