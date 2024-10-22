2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

See the article below to help you follow the Cleveland Cavaliers during the entire 2024-25 NBA season. We provide a list of upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule.

Cavaliers' 2024-25 Schedule

October

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 PM ET @ Raptors Cavaliers (-6.5) | O/U: 224.5 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario SportsNet, FDS-OH Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET Pistons - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio FDS-OH, FDS-DET Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET @ Wizards - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia MNMT, FDS-OH Monday, October 28 at 7:30 PM ET @ Knicks - Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York MSG, FDS-OH Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET Lakers - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio SportsNet LA, FDS-OH

November

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, November 1 at 7:00 PM ET Magic - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio ESPN, FDS-OH, FDS-FL Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET @ Bucks - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin FDS-WI, FDS-OH Monday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET Bucks - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio NBA TV, FDS-OH, FDS-WI Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET @ Pelicans - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OH Friday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET Warriors - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio NBCS-BA, FDS-OH Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET Nets - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio NBA TV, YES, FDS-OH Monday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET @ Bulls - United Center, Chicago, Illinois CHSN, FDS-OH View Full Table ChevronDown

December

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, December 1 at 6:00 PM ET Celtics - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio NBCS-BOS, FDS-OH Tuesday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET Wizards - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio MNMT2, FDS-OH Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET Nuggets - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio NBA TV, ALT2, KUSA, FDS-OH Saturday, December 7 at 1:00 PM ET @ Hornets - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina FDS-SE(CHA), FDS-OH Sunday, December 8 at 6:00 PM ET @ Heat - Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida FDS-SUN, FDS-OH Friday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET Bucks - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio NBA TV, FDS-OH, FDS-WI Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET 76ers - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio NBCS-PH+, FDS-OH View Full Table ChevronDown

January

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET @ Mavericks - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas KFAA, FDS-OH Sunday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET Hornets - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio FDS-OH, FDS-SE(CHA) Wednesday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET Thunder - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio FDS-OH, FDS-OK Thursday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Raptors - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio SportsNet, FDS-OH Sunday, January 12 at 6:00 PM ET Pacers - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio FDS-OH, FDS-IN Tuesday, January 14 at 7:00 PM ET @ Pacers - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana TNT Thursday, January 16 at 8:00 PM ET @ Thunder - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma FDS-OK, FDS-OH View Full Table ChevronDown

February

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, February 2 at 3:30 PM ET Mavericks - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio KFAA, FDS-OH Tuesday, February 4 at 7:00 PM ET Celtics - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio NBCS-BOS, FDS-OH Wednesday, February 5 at 7:00 PM ET @ Pistons - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan FDS-DET, FDS-OH Friday, February 7 at 7:00 PM ET @ Wizards - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia MNMT, FDS-OH Monday, February 10 at 7:00 PM ET Timberwolves - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio FDS-OH, FDS-N Wednesday, February 12 at 7:30 PM ET @ Raptors - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario FDS-OH Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 PM ET @ Nets - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York YES, FDS-OH View Full Table ChevronDown

March

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, March 2 at 3:30 PM ET Trail Blazers - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, FDS-OH Tuesday, March 4 at 8:00 PM ET @ Bulls - United Center, Chicago, Illinois CHSN, FDS-OH Wednesday, March 5 at 7:00 PM ET Heat - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio ESPN, FDS-OH, FDS-SUN Friday, March 7 at 7:00 PM ET @ Hornets - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina FDS-SE(CHA), FDS-OH Sunday, March 9 at 8:00 PM ET @ Bucks - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin FDS-WI, FDS-OH Tuesday, March 11 at 7:00 PM ET Nets - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio FDS-OH, YES Friday, March 14 at 8:00 PM ET @ Grizzlies - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee FDS-SE(MEM), FDS-OH View Full Table ChevronDown

April

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET Knicks - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio FDS-OH, MSG Friday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET @ Spurs - Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas KENS, FDS-OH Sunday, April 6 at 6:00 PM ET Kings - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio NBCS-CA, FDS-OH Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET Bulls - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio FDS-OH, CHSN Thursday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET @ Pacers - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana TNT Friday, April 11 at 7:30 PM ET @ Knicks - Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York NBA TV, MSG, FDS-OH Sunday, April 13 at 1:00 PM ET Pacers - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio FDS-OH, FDS-IN

