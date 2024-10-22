2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
See the article below to help you follow the Cleveland Cavaliers during the entire 2024-25 NBA season. We provide a list of upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule.
Cavaliers' 2024-25 Schedule
October
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Raptors
|Cavaliers (-6.5) | O/U: 224.5
|Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
|SportsNet, FDS-OH
|Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET
|Pistons
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|FDS-OH, FDS-DET
|Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Wizards
|-
|Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
|MNMT, FDS-OH
|Monday, October 28 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Knicks
|-
|Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York
|MSG, FDS-OH
|Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET
|Lakers
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|SportsNet LA, FDS-OH
November
|Friday, November 1 at 7:00 PM ET
|Magic
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|ESPN, FDS-OH, FDS-FL
|Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Bucks
|-
|Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|FDS-WI, FDS-OH
|Monday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET
|Bucks
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|NBA TV, FDS-OH, FDS-WI
|Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Pelicans
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Gulf Coast Sports, FDS-OH
|Friday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET
|Warriors
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|NBCS-BA, FDS-OH
|Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET
|Nets
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|NBA TV, YES, FDS-OH
|Monday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Bulls
|-
|United Center, Chicago, Illinois
|CHSN, FDS-OH
December
|Sunday, December 1 at 6:00 PM ET
|Celtics
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|NBCS-BOS, FDS-OH
|Tuesday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET
|Wizards
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|MNMT2, FDS-OH
|Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET
|Nuggets
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|NBA TV, ALT2, KUSA, FDS-OH
|Saturday, December 7 at 1:00 PM ET
|@ Hornets
|-
|Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FDS-SE(CHA), FDS-OH
|Sunday, December 8 at 6:00 PM ET
|@ Heat
|-
|Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
|FDS-SUN, FDS-OH
|Friday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET
|Bucks
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|NBA TV, FDS-OH, FDS-WI
|Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET
|76ers
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|NBCS-PH+, FDS-OH
January
|Friday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET
|@ Mavericks
|-
|American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
|KFAA, FDS-OH
|Sunday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET
|Hornets
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|FDS-OH, FDS-SE(CHA)
|Wednesday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|Thunder
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|FDS-OH, FDS-OK
|Thursday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
|Raptors
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|SportsNet, FDS-OH
|Sunday, January 12 at 6:00 PM ET
|Pacers
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|FDS-OH, FDS-IN
|Tuesday, January 14 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Pacers
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|TNT
|Thursday, January 16 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Thunder
|-
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|FDS-OK, FDS-OH
February
|Sunday, February 2 at 3:30 PM ET
|Mavericks
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|KFAA, FDS-OH
|Tuesday, February 4 at 7:00 PM ET
|Celtics
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|NBCS-BOS, FDS-OH
|Wednesday, February 5 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Pistons
|-
|Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
|FDS-DET, FDS-OH
|Friday, February 7 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Wizards
|-
|Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
|MNMT, FDS-OH
|Monday, February 10 at 7:00 PM ET
|Timberwolves
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|FDS-OH, FDS-N
|Wednesday, February 12 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Raptors
|-
|Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
|FDS-OH
|Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Nets
|-
|Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
|YES, FDS-OH
March
|Sunday, March 2 at 3:30 PM ET
|Trail Blazers
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, FDS-OH
|Tuesday, March 4 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Bulls
|-
|United Center, Chicago, Illinois
|CHSN, FDS-OH
|Wednesday, March 5 at 7:00 PM ET
|Heat
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|ESPN, FDS-OH, FDS-SUN
|Friday, March 7 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Hornets
|-
|Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FDS-SE(CHA), FDS-OH
|Sunday, March 9 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Bucks
|-
|Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|FDS-WI, FDS-OH
|Tuesday, March 11 at 7:00 PM ET
|Nets
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|FDS-OH, YES
|Friday, March 14 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Grizzlies
|-
|FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
|FDS-SE(MEM), FDS-OH
April
|Wednesday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET
|Knicks
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|FDS-OH, MSG
|Friday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Spurs
|-
|Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
|KENS, FDS-OH
|Sunday, April 6 at 6:00 PM ET
|Kings
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|NBCS-CA, FDS-OH
|Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|Bulls
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|FDS-OH, CHSN
|Thursday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Pacers
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|TNT
|Friday, April 11 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Knicks
|-
|Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York
|NBA TV, MSG, FDS-OH
|Sunday, April 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Pacers
|-
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
|FDS-OH, FDS-IN
