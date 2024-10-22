menu item
NBA

2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

See the article below to help you follow the Cleveland Cavaliers during the entire 2024-25 NBA season. We provide a list of upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule.

Cavaliers' 2024-25 Schedule

October

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 PM ET@ RaptorsCavaliers (-6.5) | O/U: 224.5Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, OntarioSportsNet, FDS-OH
Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ETPistons-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioFDS-OH, FDS-DET
Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET@ Wizards-Capital One Arena, Washington, District of ColumbiaMNMT, FDS-OH
Monday, October 28 at 7:30 PM ET@ Knicks-Madison Square Garden, New York City, New YorkMSG, FDS-OH
Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ETLakers-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioSportsNet LA, FDS-OH

November

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Friday, November 1 at 7:00 PM ETMagic-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioESPN, FDS-OH, FDS-FL
Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET@ Bucks-Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WisconsinFDS-WI, FDS-OH
Monday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ETBucks-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioNBA TV, FDS-OH, FDS-WI
Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET@ Pelicans-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaGulf Coast Sports, FDS-OH
Friday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ETWarriors-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioNBCS-BA, FDS-OH
Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ETNets-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioNBA TV, YES, FDS-OH
Monday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET@ Bulls-United Center, Chicago, IllinoisCHSN, FDS-OH

December

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, December 1 at 6:00 PM ETCeltics-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioNBCS-BOS, FDS-OH
Tuesday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ETWizards-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioMNMT2, FDS-OH
Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ETNuggets-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioNBA TV, ALT2, KUSA, FDS-OH
Saturday, December 7 at 1:00 PM ET@ Hornets-Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North CarolinaFDS-SE(CHA), FDS-OH
Sunday, December 8 at 6:00 PM ET@ Heat-Kaseya Center, Miami, FloridaFDS-SUN, FDS-OH
Friday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ETBucks-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioNBA TV, FDS-OH, FDS-WI
Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET76ers-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioNBCS-PH+, FDS-OH

January

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Friday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET@ Mavericks-American Airlines Center, Dallas, TexasKFAA, FDS-OH
Sunday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ETHornets-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioFDS-OH, FDS-SE(CHA)
Wednesday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ETThunder-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioFDS-OH, FDS-OK
Thursday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ETRaptors-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioSportsNet, FDS-OH
Sunday, January 12 at 6:00 PM ETPacers-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioFDS-OH, FDS-IN
Tuesday, January 14 at 7:00 PM ET@ Pacers-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaTNT
Thursday, January 16 at 8:00 PM ET@ Thunder-Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OklahomaFDS-OK, FDS-OH

February

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, February 2 at 3:30 PM ETMavericks-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioKFAA, FDS-OH
Tuesday, February 4 at 7:00 PM ETCeltics-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioNBCS-BOS, FDS-OH
Wednesday, February 5 at 7:00 PM ET@ Pistons-Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MichiganFDS-DET, FDS-OH
Friday, February 7 at 7:00 PM ET@ Wizards-Capital One Arena, Washington, District of ColumbiaMNMT, FDS-OH
Monday, February 10 at 7:00 PM ETTimberwolves-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioFDS-OH, FDS-N
Wednesday, February 12 at 7:30 PM ET@ Raptors-Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, OntarioFDS-OH
Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 PM ET@ Nets-Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New YorkYES, FDS-OH

March

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, March 2 at 3:30 PM ETTrail Blazers-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioNBA TV, KATU, KUNP, FDS-OH
Tuesday, March 4 at 8:00 PM ET@ Bulls-United Center, Chicago, IllinoisCHSN, FDS-OH
Wednesday, March 5 at 7:00 PM ETHeat-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioESPN, FDS-OH, FDS-SUN
Friday, March 7 at 7:00 PM ET@ Hornets-Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North CarolinaFDS-SE(CHA), FDS-OH
Sunday, March 9 at 8:00 PM ET@ Bucks-Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WisconsinFDS-WI, FDS-OH
Tuesday, March 11 at 7:00 PM ETNets-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioFDS-OH, YES
Friday, March 14 at 8:00 PM ET@ Grizzlies-FedExForum, Memphis, TennesseeFDS-SE(MEM), FDS-OH

April

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ETKnicks-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioFDS-OH, MSG
Friday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET@ Spurs-Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TexasKENS, FDS-OH
Sunday, April 6 at 6:00 PM ETKings-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioNBCS-CA, FDS-OH
Tuesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ETBulls-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioFDS-OH, CHSN
Thursday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET@ Pacers-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaTNT
Friday, April 11 at 7:30 PM ET@ Knicks-Madison Square Garden, New York City, New YorkNBA TV, MSG, FDS-OH
Sunday, April 13 at 1:00 PM ETPacers-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OhioFDS-OH, FDS-IN

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

