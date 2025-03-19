2 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 3/19/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild

Scoring might be at a premium in Wednesday’s tilt between the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken, but that won’t stop Shane Wright from continuing his recent ascent. The former highly touted prospect has been at his best recently, and that should continue at the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota.

Shane Wright Total Points Seattle Kraken Mar 20 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wright’s NHL career got off to a troubled start. Once regarded as the presumptive first-overall selection, the Canadian fell to the Kraken in the four-spot. He was demoted back to junior in his rookie campaign, spending the next season in the AHL. Finally, Wright is developing into the top scorer many expected him to be.

The Kraken forward has 40 points in 66 games this season, finding his scoring touch around the net more of late. Wright is coming off a two-goal effort last time out and has four goals over his previous eight games. Moreover, he’s tallied six points over the past nine.

Seattle continues to deploy Wright in a primary scoring capacity. He starts 60.6% of his shifts in the attacking zone while remaining a staple on the second power-play unit. That confidence should continue to pay off.

We see a significant edge in backing Wright to go over his modest points prop against the Wild.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

After an underwhelming stretch, the Toronto Maple Leafs are finally starting to turn things around. The Leafs have outplayed their opponents in two of their past three amid a surge in offensive production. Mitch Marner remains the offensive catalyst that drives this team, and we expect another assertive performance against the Colorado Avalanche.

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Mitchell Marner +235 View more odds in Sportsbook

Undoubtedly, Marner has been the Leafs’ best player this season. He leads the team in scoring and high-danger chances despite starting most of his shifts in the defensive zone. More importantly, he’s been able to parlay that analytics profile into top-end scoring. Marner leads the team in points -- putting up 82 points in 66 games -- and could eclipse the century mark for the first time in his career.

Further, Marner is a natural candidate for positive regression over his coming games. The former fourth-overall selection was held pointless in two straight but bounced back with a two-point effort in the Leafs’ most recent contest. That brings his point total to 11 over the last 10 games, still below his season-long average. More fruitful performances are anticipated in the short term.

Defensively, the Avs have looked suspect recently. Colorado has given up 10 or more high-danger chances in four straight -- mistakes the Leafs can capitalize on.

As a result, Marner can continue his upward trajectory and is a value candidate to record two or more points.

