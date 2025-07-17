2 Best UEFA Women's Euro Bets and Player Props for England vs. Sweden

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is into the knockout rounds, taking things up a level as we head toward the final. With each match in this tournament comes plentiful betting options.

Women's Euro 2025 Betting Picks for England vs. Sweden

This is a colossal quarterfinal matchup that pits two of the world's best sides against each other, with FIFA's World Rankings slotting England fifth and Sweden sixth. I think we're in store for a hard-fought battle where chances are going to be hard to come by, which leads me to these two bets.

England entered as one of the tourney favorites but slipped up in its opener, falling 2-1 to France in a match where they were thoroughly out-played in terms of expected goals (xG), losing the xG battle 2.3-0.8, per FBRef. But since that defeat, England have responded in a big way, thrashing both the Netherlands (4-0) and Wales (6-1) -- racking up a combined 8.2 xG in the process while conceding a total of 0.8 xG.

Sweden have been perfect thus far, winning all three of their matches and conceding only one goal, and they did it against some solid competition, including Denmark (12th in FIFA Rankings) and Germany (3rd). They've won the xG tally by at least 1.7 in each match and closed out group play with a convincing 4-1 triumph over Germany.

While I think you can make a case for Sweden's moneyline at +250, draw is where I ultimately land. England and Sweden played twice in qualifying, and both matches ended in a tie (1-1 and 0-0).

Through group play, England have netted 11 goals while Sweden have scored 8, so there's plenty of attacking firepower in this match. But as we've seen in the past, when these two teams play, defenses tend to win out, with the sides combining for only two goals across 180 minutes in qualifying.

While England have clearly answered the bell following the loss to France, looking like true tourney contenders in their past two matches, we can't just pretend like the France match didn't happen.

France is the toughest foe England have faced at this tourney, and England's attack had very few answers in that one en route to amassing just 0.8 xG. They could struggle versus a Sweden defense that has allowed 0.4, 0.2 and 1.0 xG through three matches at this tournament.

On the other side, England's defense has been elite the last two times out, giving up 0.1 and 0.7 xG. They'll also be a stiff test for Sweden's high-flying attack.

