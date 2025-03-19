2 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 3/19/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs' latest effort didn’t undo months of deteriorating metrics, but it was a step in the right direction. They’ll look to continue their ascent when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

The Leafs put forth their best performance since February 23 last time. Moreover, it was the second time they’ve eclipsed a 60.0% expected goals-for rating since January 23. Still, it’s a part of a more promising stretch. Toronto has out-chanced its opponents in three straight while limiting those foes to a combined 16 opportunities. Their 56.7% expected goals-for rating is the best three-game stretch since January 22 to 26.

While the Avs still escaped with the win last time, it was the first time they had been outplayed since March 4. That is a sign of things to come after an overheating period. Colorado had accumulated a 62.8% expected goals-for rating across a five-game stretch, substantially ahead of their regular season mark of 52.0%. Inevitably, a cooling-off period is expected as they embark on a three-game Eastern Canada road trip.

Sharp bettors will recognize the value of the underdog home side in this one. Analytically, these teams are trending in opposite directions, and we expect the Maple Leafs to take advantage at Scotiabank Arena.

Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild are trying not to piss away their lead in the Western Conference standings, but they aren’t doing a good job at the moment. They’ll be looking for consecutive wins for the first time since the start of the month, but the Seattle Kraken will be up to the challenge.

Minnesota’s on-ice product is suffering. The Wild have been outplayed in four straight, with a stunning lack of offensive production. Altogether, they’re averaging 19.0 scoring and 8.8 high-danger chances per game over that stretch. Predictably, that correlates with diminished output. The Wild only have two goals at five-on-five and eight across all strengths.

Unfortunately, the wheels have also fallen off the Kraken’s bus. After a successful run in which they outplayed their opponents in four straight, the Kraken have been dominated in two straight. Seattle was outplayed two games ago, generating a 35.8% expected goals-for rating. They followed that up with a 46.8% mark versus the Chicago Blackhawks last time.

This game could be played almost exclusively in the neutral zone. Neither team is producing lately, and the Wild will be more focused on collecting points than compromising their defensive integrity. As a result, we see value in backing this Western Conference affair to go to overtime or a shootout.

