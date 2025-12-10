2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 12/10/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames

Tonight's Detroit Red Wings-Calgary Flames clash should feature a lot of action as both teams are thriving offensively at five on five, which plays a role in why the over is 6.5, highest of the night.

That has me interested in Jonathan Huberdeau to record a point at -113 odds.

At five on five over the past 10 games, Calgary has created the seventh-most expected goals (xG) for per game at 3.0. They should be able to take advantage of a home matchup against a Detroit team that is giving up the fifth-most xG per game (2.9) at five on five over the last 10.

Enter Huberdeau

Huberdeau skates on the Flames' top line as well as their first power play. He's tallied 15 points (six goals and nine assists) through 26 games, and he's been really good at home, notching a point in four of Calgary's past five home contests.

Florida Panthers at Utah Mammoth

Both of these defenses have been pretty solid of late, pushing me to the under.

Total Goals Under Dec 11 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

At five on five over the past 10 games, the Utah Mammoth have allowed the 12th-fewest xG per 60 (2.7) while the Florida Panthers (2.7) are two spots behind in 14th.

Home ice has been beneficial for Utah's defense this season. At home at five on five, the Mammoth permit the 10th-fewest xG per night (2.4) on the year as well as the fifth-fewest high-danger chances allowed per game (9.6).

This game is the first of a four-game road trip for Florida. Oddly, the Panthers have played 11 of their last 12 games at home. On the road at five on five this campaign, the Panthers are just 21st in Corsi For per 60 and have created the seventh-fewest scoring chances per 60.

Chances should be hard to come by tonight, and I am intrigued by the +108 odds on the under.

