2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 12/2/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens

The Ottawa Senators have some impressive five-on-five numbers lately, and that puts me on them to win at the Montreal Canadiens in what is close to a pick'em.

Over the past 10 games, the Sens have the third-best expected goals (xG) for percentage at five on five (55.1%). They've been led by their defense during that span as they have given up just 2.2 xG per game, the second-fewest in the split.

Montreal hasn't been nearly as strong at five on five. In their last 10 games, the Canadiens own the 11th-worst xG for percentage (47.6%).

The Canadiens have won just one of their previous five home contests, and I think that trend continues tonight.

Washington Capitals at Los Angeles Kings

At five on five over the last 10 games, the Washington Capitals have struggled defensively, and that has me interested in Los Angeles Kings player props.

In the aforementioned split, Washington is giving up the sixth-most xG per game (3.0). That's led to the Caps surrendering 30 goals over their last 10 games. They've let in 15 goals over their past four road contests.

Quinton Byfield can take advantage.

Byfield centers the Kings' second line and also skates on LA's top power play. He's tallied four goals and 15 assists through 25 games, including notching an assist in back-to-back outings. He's in a good spot to produce tonight at home against a slumping defense.

