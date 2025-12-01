2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Monday 12/1/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres

While the standings don't show it, the Buffalo Sabres are playing pretty well at five on five, and I am backing them to get a home win over the Winnipeg Jets.

At five on five this season, the Sabres sit 11th in expected goals (xG) for percentage (51.8%).

Winnipeg ranks fifth-worst in the same split at an xG for percentage of 45.3%. On the road, the Jets have the third-worst xG for percentage (42.4%) at five on five. The Jets have lost four of their previous five games.

Buffalo is starting to get the results it deserves based on its quality five-on-five play as the Sabres have won five of their last eight contests. They can keep it rolling at home today in a friendly matchup.

Utah Mammoth at San Jose Sharks

The Utah Mammoth are in a friendly spot tonight at the San Jose Sharks, and John-Jason Peterka can take advantage.

Utah is a -162 moneyline favorite on the road at the Sharks, so oddsmakers like them tonight. That makes sense because Utah ranks seventh in xG for percentage (53.6%) at five on five. They should be able to create a lot of chances against a San Jose squad that is dead last in xG for percentage (42.5%).

Peterka is expected to skate alongside Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz on Utah's top line. That's a valuable spot as Schmaltz and Keller are second and third, respectively, on the team in points. Peterka has amassed nine goals and seven assists through 26 games, and with a nice matchup on tap, he can tally at least one point today.

