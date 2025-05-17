2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Jets vs. Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

It seems the Winnipeg Jets may have finally learned their lesson. After getting trounced through the opening three games of this second-round series, the Jets finally made the necessary adjustments to neutralize the Dallas Stars’ potent attack. While it may not be enough to secure victory on the road in Game 6, hockey fans could be treated to some free puck on Saturday night.

Winnipeg had no solution early in this series. The Jets posted an abysmal 38.0% expected goals-for rating through the first three games. Across those contests, they had been out-possessed, out-shot, and out-chanced. Winnipeg has tilted the ice in its favor in the two games since. The Jets have outplayed the Stars in each of those contests, generating a 55.7% expected goals-for rating.

Most importantly, the Jets have stopped trading chances with Dallas and focused more on negating the Stars’ offense. In the first three games, the Central Division runner-ups averaged 11.3 high-danger chances per game. Across the last two, the Stars are down to 7.0. At the same time, the Jets have maintained their production. After equaling Dallas in scoring and high-danger chances in Game 4, Winnipeg out-chanced their divisional rivals last time out.

Defense has been the prevailing theme of late, and we don’t expect that to change in Game 6. Winnipeg has found the winning formula, laying into its defensive structure to limit the Stars. That kind of gameplay is conducive to overtime, particularly on the road. On that basis, we see an edge in backing tonight’s Game 6 to go beyond 60 minutes.

Since the end of the first round, the Stars top line of Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, and Mikael Granlund has done most of the heavy lifting on offense. However, their metrics have inflated beyond sustainable levels, and inevitably, regression will hit. In conjunction with the Jets’ improved defensive play, Hintz will have a hard time eclipsing his points prop on Saturday night.

Heading into Game 6, Hintz is operating well ahead of his expected goals-for rating. As it stands, he’s skating around with a modest 51.0% eGF mark. That puts him significantly ahead of his bloated actual rating of 62.5%. But that’s just the tip of the analytics iceberg.

Across all strengths, Hintz is a relative liability. He is skating around with a 47.2% Corsi rating and an even more concerning 44.% shots-for rating. Further, Hintz gives up more scoring chances when he's on the ice than he creates. Predictably, that imbalance between output and production points toward an inflated 1.060 PDO.

With just one goal at five-on-five across their past two outings, the Stars are struggling to break through the Jets’ defensive wall. Those problems are emblematic of Hintz’s anticipated struggles in Game 6. Rantanen, Hintz, and Granlund will have a hard time maintaining their output, but the biggest edge lies in backing Hintz to come up short of his points prop.

