FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 5/17/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Zac Gallen ($10,200)

Picking on the Colorado Rockies in both phases of baseball typically produces good results in DFS, and Zac Gallen's salary is palatable given a matchup with MLB's worst offense against righties (64 wRC+). Colorado also fans at the second-highest rate (26.5%) against them. This hasn't been Gallen's best campaign, but his 3.65 xERA and 24.8% K rate are up to this small task.

Tyler Mahle ($8,800)

Tyler Mahle and Ronel Blanco are in similar positions opposite each other. In a solid park for pitchers, they'll face average offenses against righties that don't whiff much. I'll trust Mahle of the two -- and not just because he's at home. Mahle has done a great job generating groundballs (49.1% rate) and limiting hard contact (30.9% rate) to allow just 0.37 HR/9 so far.

Clayton Kershaw ($8,000)

It's the season debut for Clayton Kershaw, and luckily for him, the Los Angeles Angels aren't much of a step up from Triple-A. L.A. has mustered just a .530 team OPS against lefties with a 30.0% strikeout rate against southpaws. Both of those marks are easily worst in baseball. Kershaw's pitch count should be in the low 70s, but his muted upside is a good trade for the slate's best bats in cash games.

Stacks to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($4,500), Ketel Marte ($3,700), Josh Naylor ($3,000), and Pavin Smith ($2,900)

We're not done with Colorado. Former All-Star German Marquez is a shell of his former self, posting an 8.27 ERA that's well-supported by a 5.25 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) as poor. He's allowing a career-high 83.8% contact rate despite doing a good job of keeping the ball in the yard (0.97 HR/9). The Arizona Diamondbacks sport MLB's best team OPS against righties (.821) and are capable of producing damage by stringing together knocks.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,600), Mookie Betts ($3,900), Will Smith ($3,200), and Kike Hernandez ($2,700)

Is this the best matchup for the Los Angeles Dodgers ever? No, but they'll be an intriguing tournament pivot off Arizona against Tyler Anderson. The lefty has done a good job limiting hard contact (31.0%) rate, but his 75.0% contact rate isn't ideal, either. Anderson's 1.39 HR/9 allowed is the highest for him since 2021, and it might rise against this vaunted lineup in MLB's second-best park for bombs.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,100), Maikel Garcia ($3,100), Vinnie Pasquantino ($2,800), and Jonathan India ($2,800)

I love the Kansas City Royals as a tournament pivot tonight. They'll face Miles Mikolas (5.11 SIERA) and MLB's sixth-highest bullpen SIERA (3.91) on a warm night at Kauffman Stadium. Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia are already raking against right-handed pitching, and expect Jonathan India and Vinnie Pasquantino to join the fun soon with improving hard-hit rates in the split. These salaries fit like a glove with Gallen.

