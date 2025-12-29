2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Rams at Falcons on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Rams at Falcons Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

ATL Falcons Total Points Under Dec 30 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Falcons have benefited from playing some soft defense recently, putting me on their team total under even at home.

The past two weeks -- when the Falcons have put up 26 and 29 points -- they've played numberFire's 21st- and 24th-ranked pass defenses. The last time they faced a quality foe was in Week 14 at home against the Seattle Seahawks. They scored just nine there.

That game was without Drake London, but London doesn't appear to be fully healthy yet. He remained limited in practice all week after turning his 8 targets into 27 yards in his return. Kudos to London for suiting up even with the playoffs out of reach, but I'm not viewing him as the difference-maker he typically is.

With 20.5 not being the most restrictive team total, the under here seems like the proper play.

LA Rams Drive 1 - Result LA Rams Drive 1 - Result Offensive Touchdown +155 Field Goal Attempt +370 Punt +180 Any Other +550 View more odds in Sportsbook

This market is most attractive for a team that is aggressive on fourth down as it increases the odds of a turnover on downs. The Rams have morphed into that recently.

Likely thanks to their troubles at kicker, the Rams have gone for it on 4th down 12 times in the first quarter this year. No other team has done so more than seven times. They've converted at a 66.7% clip, but that's a lot of chances for a turnover on downs.

That's without even accounting for the potential of a turnover, which can certainly happen. All combined, the Rams have fallen under the "any other" category here in 4 of 15 games, a 26.7% clip. The implied odds at +550 are 15.4%. Once you account for the Rams' aggression, I do think there's value with where things stand.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.