2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for 49ers at Colts on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

49ers at Colts Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

There's a decent chance this ages poorly, given it depends on the performance of a 44-year-old quarterback playing just his second game since 2020. But there are enough things working in the Colts' favor for me to take the plunge.

Philip Rivers -- both on the stat sheet and in the eye test -- played as you'd expect last week. It wasn't great. But that was on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. He now gets to head indoors to face numberFire's 23rd-ranked defense that is missing gobs of key contributors. It's about as different of a setup as you can get.

They should be able to move the ball on the ground here, and Rivers' brain is still humming. That may be enough against this defense. My model has the Colts' team total at 21.8, allowing me to take the over at -106.

I do think the 49ers will play well and win this game. There are just enough moving pieces that I am willing to be skeptical of them early on.

The obvious one is Ricky Pearsall's absence. The offense seemed to hum with him healthier last week, and now you're removing a key field-stretcher from the equation.

The second is DeForest Bucker, who is set to play his first game since early November. As the 49ers are well aware, he's a chess piece who can cause issues up front, and I'd expect Lou Anarumo to deploy that from the jump.

Kyle Shanahan is a wizard who will be able to figure stuff out in the long run. But the +165 isn't bad here, given they'll have to find their footing without Pearsall while trying to account for Buckner.

