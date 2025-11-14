2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Warriors at Spurs

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Warriors at Spurs Betting Picks

These two teams just played on Wednesday, and the Warriors won by five in San Antonio. We get a rematch at the same place tonight, and I think we'll see a different result.

Moneyline San Antonio Spurs Nov 15 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

By most metrics, the Spurs have been better than Golden State this year. San Antonio is fifth in net rating (+6.0) while Golden State sits 17th (+0.6). San Antonio ranks in the top eight for both offensive rating and defensive rating. Golden State is 22nd in offensive rating and 10th in defensive rating.

And the Spurs have done a lot of that without De'Aaron Fox, who is back in the lineup.

To win Wednesday, the Dubs needed outlier performances from both Stephen Curry (46 points). Meanwhile, Fox struggled for the Spurs, shooting 5 of 14, including 1 of 5 from deep.

While we've seen a lot of incredible performances from Curry and Butler over the years, I'm not going to bank on them putting up similar numbers tonight, so I'll back the better team.

Golden State has let power forwards make 3.5 threes per game, so I'll take a shot on Harrison Barnes to sink multiple triples tonight.

Harrison Barnes - Made Threes Harrison Barnes Over Nov 15 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Wednesday's game, Barnes went 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. That's one of his key jobs on this Spurs team as he's taking 5.1 three-point attempts per game, his most since 2018-19.

He's shooting an unsustainable 50.0% from three so far this season, making 2.5 per night. That won't last. But Barnes hit threes at a 43.3% clip last year, so there's room for him to regress and still make a lot of treys.

In three games against Golden State last year, Barnes hit a total of nine threes, so I'm also interested in him to hit three-plus trifectas at +182 odds -- something he's done in two of three games alongside Fox this season.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Harrison Barnes +182 View more odds in Sportsbook

