2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks at Pacers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Indiana Pacers?

Let's dig into the Knicks-Pacers best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Pacers Betting Picks

The Knicks feature an elite offense, and this is a great spot for them to light up the scoreboard.

When thinking of Tom Thibodeau teams, I picture defense and a grind-it-out style. That's not really how these Knicks are built. While New York is just 23rd in pace, they're much better offensively than defensively. New York ranks 4th in adjusted offensive rating and 21st in adjusted defensive rating, per Dunks and Threes.

The Knicks are scoring 117.7 points per game, and they're in a smash spot tonight against the Pacers. Not only is Indiana just 19th in adjusted defensive rating, but the Pacers are also 5th in pace, putting the Knicks in a position to have more possessions than usual.

New York has scored 123 and 121 points in two previous matchups with Indiana this season. I like them to clear 120.5 points again on Tuesday.

The Pacers do an excellent job limiting three-pointers from opposing bigs, which could lead to more assist opportunities for Karl-Anthony Towns.

On the season, Indiana is giving up just 0.97 made threes per night to centers, the fifth-fewest. In two games against the Pacers this season, Towns has taken just seven total threes. He's not expected to do too much from deep tonight, with FanDuel Sportsbook listing his made threes prop at 1.5 with -113 odds on both the over and under.

If Towns isn't taking and hitting many threes, he could be dishing the rock more than usual. That's what our NBA player projections expect as we have KAT recording 4.0 assists.

