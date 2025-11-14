2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Heat at Knicks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Miami Heat?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Heat at Knicks Betting Picks

The Knicks are wrapping up a long homestand tonight, and I think the travel advantage will help them early on.

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread New York Knicks -1.5 -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

New York has played six straight home games, winning five of them. They haven't played a road game since October 31. By NBA standards, that's an extremely long stretch of getting to enjoy the comforts of home.

Miami, meanwhile, just played at home Wednesday night, and tonight's game is a one-game road blip that comes after four straight home contests and right before two more home games.

Plus, in addition to the travel edge, New York is just flat out playing excellent ball. They're third in offensive rating and fifth in net rating for the season. They've poured in at least 130 points in three of their past four games. The one exception was a loss to the Orlando Magic last time out, a result that may put a little more pep in the Knicks' step tonight.

Karl-Anthony Towns is in the midst of a slow start to the year. Tonight's matchup presents him with a good opportunity to have a big game.

Karl-Anthony Towns - Made Threes Karl-Anthony Towns Over Nov 15 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Miami permits a lot of three-point attempts. For the season, they're giving up the third-highest three-point attempt rate (46.4%), and that has been a consistent theme with Miami's defenses in recent campaigns as the Heat have been in the top five for highest three-point attempt rate allowed in all but one season since the start of 2020-21.

That puts KAT in a position to get going from three. He's shooting just 32.7% from deep this year after making 41.6% and 42.0% from beyond the arc in the past two seasons. He's starting to turn the corner, making three treys in two of his last five games.

Towns played Miami three times last year, and he drilled at least three triples in two of the games

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

