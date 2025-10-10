2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Tigers at Mariners Game 5

It's time for playoff baseball!

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Seattle Mariners host the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of their ALDS.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Tigers at Mariners ALDS Game 5

I realize how low of a line this is, but I still like the under.

Tarik Skubal and George Kirby are taking the mound tonight, and not only are they both elite-level hurlers -- T-Mobile Park is by far the best venue for pitchers.

We had a similar situation in Game 2 with Skubal taking on Luis Castillo in a game with a 5.5-run total (like this one), and there were just two total runs scored through seven frames.

Skubal is likely on his way to back-to-back Cy Young awards and has cemented himself as the best pitcher in baseball. Don't sleep on Kirby, though, as the Seattle righty owns a career 3.52 SIERA and shoved in his first start of the series, fanning eight over five innings of two-run ball.

With this under, there's not much margin for error for either SP, but I think they'll control the early innings.

Given the 5.5-run over/under, there is just one player (Gleyber Torres) with odds shorter than -165 to get a hit. Eugenio Suarez has a tough matchup against Skubal, but with Suarez holding the platoon advantage, I'll bite on him to notch at hit at near even-money odds.

Against lefties this year, Suarez amassed a 41.9% hard-hit rate and 59.0% fly-ball rate. His wOBA in the split was only .301, but that's because he recorded an impossibly low .141 BABIP in the split despite his quality batted-ball numbers.

He'll likely hit fifth in the lineup, giving him a good shot for at least four trips to the plate, and Suarez ended the regular season on a high note after initially struggling in Seattle, registering a .393 wOBA over his last 45 plate appearances.

