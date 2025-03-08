2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Alabama at Auburn

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Arguably Saturday's best matchup is a highly anticipated SEC showdown between No. 7 Alabama and No. 1 Auburn at 2:30 pm ET. The Crimson Tide lost the first battle between these two last month and will be looking for revenge against their in-state rivals.

Alabama at Auburn Betting Picks

When Alabama last faced Auburn, they were ranked second in the AP Top 25 and had a chance to get a statement win over the top-ranked team in the country. However, they would go on to lose 94-85, which would begin a tough stretch for the Crimson Tide.

Including that defeat, Alabama has now faced six straight ranked SEC teams and gone just 2-4 over that span. While they earned quality wins over Kentucky and Mississippi State, the losses to Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee, and Florida show they've struggled against the conference's best teams, as those four all rate as top-12 opponents, per Bart Torvik.

Meanwhile, Auburn is coming off a loss to Texas A&M, but it's just their third defeat all season, and they're an absurd 15-3 in Quad 1 games. They're a team with few weaknesses, ranking 1st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency, per Bart Torvik.

On the other hand, while the Crimson Tide are right up there in adjusted offense (3rd), they aren't elite defensively (35th).

Additionally, Denver Jones reportedly returned to practice on Friday after missing the Texas A&M game, which suggests he'll be back on Saturday.

Bart Torvik gives the Tigers a 77% win probability and project that the spread should be closer to 9.5 points. Considering Auburn won the first matchup on the road by nine points, we should feel good about their chances of doing the same on their home floor.

While Alabama is solid on the offensive glass, they rank just 179th in defensive rebounding rate, which could help Johni Broome log 12+ boards.

Broome averages a team-high 10.7 rebounds per game (3.6 offensive rebounds per game), and in contests where he's played at least 30 minutes -- which we should expect in a competitive conference matchup -- he's grabbed 12 or more rebounds in 10 of 17 games.

When these teams played the first time, Broome racked up 14 boards, tied for his sixth-best mark this season. Following a couple of down games this month, we should expect the Wooden Award candidate to finish the regular season on a high note in his final home game.

