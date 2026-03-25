3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 3/25/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder are fantastic on defense, but they let up a lot of three-point looks, pushing me toward Derrick White to hit at least three treys.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Derrick White -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the season, OKC is surrendering the sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.2%). This is nothing new for them as they gave up the highest three-point attempt rate a season ago (45.2%). This is their style of defense as they prioritize cutting off the paint and then rely on their athleticism and quickness to close out to shooters.

White doesn't need any encouragement to let it rip from beyond the arc. He's taking 8.7 three-point shots per night and has put up at least 10 threes in two of the past four games.

White missed the game the first time these two teams played, but last season, White hoisted a combined 23 threes over two games versus the Thunder. Volume shouldn't be an issue today, and I like his chances to make at least three triples.

Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a difficult matchup for Alperen Sengun when it comes to scoring.

Alperen Sengun - Points Alperen Sengun Under Mar 26 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the last 15 games, the T-Wolves are permitting the fewest points per game to centers (18.3).

In addition to the matchup, Sengun just hasn't been scoring all that well of late. Over the last 21 games, Sengun is averaging 18.4 points per game. He's gone for 18 or fewer points in 14 of those 21 outings, including in four of the past seven games.

With Sengun in a tough matchup and not in a great groove, I am backing him to go under 18.5 points.

Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets

I've written up Cooper Flagg to get a triple-double twice over the past two weeks. I'm tempted to do it again with the odds at +2000, but I'm opting for Flagg to rack up at least 35 points, rebounds and assists (PRA).

Cooper Flagg - Pts + Reb + Ast Cooper Flagg Over Mar 26 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This matchup sets up really well for Flagg. Not only are the Denver Nuggets on the second leg of a back to back after playing last night in Phoenix, Denver is just 14th in defensive rating over the last 10 games while sitting ninth in pace in that time.

Flagg is posting some big statlines of late, averaging 20.9 points, 6.9 boards and 7.1 assists per game over the past eight contests -- a total of 34.9 PRA.

He's also cooked against the Nuggets this season. Over two full games versus Denver (he left one early due to injury), he's averaged 28.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

While I prefer this PRA bet, Flagg's triple-double odds still catch my eye, too, as I think he's going to get one eventually.

To Record A Triple Double To Record A Triple Double Cooper Flagg +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.