2 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for Michigan State vs UConn College Basketball

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The Sweet 16 is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for UConn vs. Michigan State, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Sweet 16: UConn vs. Michigan State Best Bets

KenPom and Torvik have these teams about equal, so to me, I'd rather be on the side of the plus-money 'dog.

Moneyline Michigan State Mar 28 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sparty rebounded from a disappointing one-and-done showing at the Big Ten Tournament to win a pair of games last week, including an eight-point triumph over a solid Louisville team. Prior to the conference tourney, MSU closed out the regular season by winning five of six games, with one of the wins being a road W over Purdue. The lone loss in that time was at Michigan, so no shame in that,

UConn has had a weird year. They've lost just five times. Three of them were to Arizona and St. John's (twice), including a 20-point loss versus the Red Storm in the Big East Tourney title game. The other two defeats were to Creighton (at UConn no less) and Marquette, a pair of teams outside the Torvik top 75.

What ultimately pushes me toward Michigan State is that they're more battled tested in recent weeks. UConn has played just one Torvik top-24 team (St. John's three times) since the mid December. MSU, meanwhile, has played seven top-24 Torvik games since January 30th.

In what is nearly a pick'em, I'm drawn to Michigan State's moneyline odds.

Mullins is emerging from a brutal shooting slump, and while I nearly wrote up the freshman to hit three treys at +142 odds, I'm playing it safer.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Braylon Mullins (CONN) -192 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mullins was a big-time recruit who was heralded for his shooting. His overall three-point percentage of 33.3% points to an underwhelming season, but that clip is skewed by a nasty March shooting slump in which Mullins went a laughably bad 6 for 42 from three over his six games prior to a decent 2-for-6 shooting night against UCLA in the second round.

Before this ugly March run, Mullins had made at least 38.3% of his threes in each of February, January and December. His 17-point outburst against UCLA could be a sign of things to come.

The matchup with the Spartans can help his three-point volume as MSU surrenders the 21st-highest three-point attempt rate (46.3%).

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.