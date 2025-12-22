10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 17

If you're still playing, congrats -- you made it to title week! Let's gear up for one more matchup.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 17.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Geno Smith, Raiders

If you're relying on a streamer in Week 17, I've got some bad news -- it's a rough week for low-rostered QBs. No one is in a really good spot.

Geno Smith catches my eye, though.

Smith is at home against the New York Giants. Big Blue has allowed the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to signal-callers (20.1), and they rank 29th in overall defense, per our schedule-adjusted numbers.

Although Smith has mostly underwhelmed this year, he played well last week in a brutal matchup at the Houston Texans, throwing for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's capable of delivering a quality fantasy outing in a much softer matchup this week.

Cameron Ward, Titans

Cameron Ward is on the streaming radar, as well.

Ward has a delightful matchup, which is a huge part of his appeal. The Tennessee Titans are at home against the New Orleans Saints, a pass-funnel defense that is 17th versus the pass and eighth against the run.

It's not all about the matchup, though. Ward has been playing better, tossing two touchdowns in three straight games. He's also run for 30-plus yards in two of his seven post-bye games, so he brings some rushing juice to the table, too.

Others to Consider:

Marcus Mariota or Josh Johnson (vs. DAL), Quinn Ewers (vs. TB)

Running Backs

Dylan Sampson, Browns

This is a placeholder for whoever is going to be the Cleveland Browns' running back this week.

After Quinshon Judkins' season-ending injury, the path is clear for Dylan Sampson to take charge in this backfield the rest of the way if Sampson can make his return from injury in Week 17.

If Sampson is unable to return, it seems like Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams are going to split the work. Each finished Week 16 with a 30% snap rate. Sanders carried the rock 11 times while adding in one target. Williams got three carries and four targets.

Unless Sampson is back and cleared for a full role, this backfield could be messy in Week 17. Hopefully we'll get some clarity on Sampson's status before waivers run Tuesday night. Cleveland hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 in what is a fairly friendly matchup for the Browns' offense.

Emanuel Wilson, Packers

In Week 16, Emanuel Wilson out-played Josh Jacobs, and when you add in Jacobs' being at less than 100%, Wilson is a great pickup.

Jacobs came into Week 16 iffy to play. He ended up giving it a go but struggled, turning 12 carries into just 36 rushing yards while also fumbling. Emanuel Wilson wound up taking the reins after the fumble and out-performed Jacobs, racking up 14 carries for 82 yards.

Green Bay Packers' coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wilson got expanded run because he was playing so well and not wholly due to Jacobs' knee issue.

The Pack are at home against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. If Jacobs is unable to play, Wilson is a rock-solid RB2 -- at worst.

Michael Carter, Cardinals

Michael Carter out-snapped Emari Demercado 53% to 32% last week, and Carter is in an excellent spot this week thanks to a dream matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincy's defense has been bad against every position and has surrendered the most FanDuel points per game to RBs (28.3).

Carter has seen multiple targets in each of the Arizona Cardinals' past seven games, and he turned 11 carries into 62 rushing yards in Week 16. He's a flex-level play in Week 17.

Blake Corum, Rams

It continues to be the same story for Blake Corum -- he's operating behind Kyren Williams but is seeing enough work to be a viable flex in deep formats.

In Week 16, Corum handled 14 carries and two targets. He recorded a rushing score, his fifth TD over the last four games.

The Los Angeles Rams' offense being so dang good boosts Corum's appeal, and LA should light up the scoreboard again this week in an indoors game at the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is a run-funnel D, ranking 12th versus the pass but 25th against the run.

Others to Consider:

Tyjae Spears (vs. NO), Jawhar Jordan (at LAC), Devin Singletary (at LV)

Wide Receivers

Parker Washington, Jaguars

It would've been crazy to say this ahead of 2025 after the year Brian Thomas Jr. had a campaign ago, but Parker Washington might be the Jacksonville Jaguars' best receiver.

Washington has consistently produced when he's played. In Week 17, he erupted for six catches, 145 yards and one touchdown against the Denver Broncos' elite pass defense.

With Washington, Thomas and Jakobi Meyers in the fold, the Jags' receiver room is crowded. But Washington is in a dope matchup in Week 17 as the Jaguars play indoors at the Indianapolis Colts against an Indy defense that has let up the third-most FanDuel points per game to wideouts (30.0).

Tre Tucker, Raiders

Speaking of crowded WR depth charts, the Las Vegas Raiders definitely don't have one.

As a result, Tre Tucker has a really nice role. He played every single offensive snap for Vegas last week, hauling in four of five targets for 43 yards in a difficult matchup at Houston.

Tucker has a great matchup this week at home against the Giants. New York has permitted the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (29.4).

Others to Consider:

Troy Franklin (at KC), Jayden Reed (vs. BAL), Darius Slayton (vs. NYG)

Tight Ends

Darren Waller, Dolphins

Darren Waller's run of good matchups continues in Week 17 as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a two-TD day in Week 15, Waller came back to earth in Week 16 with three receptions for 40 yards. But he played 49% of the snaps and garnered five targets -- the second most on the team -- in Quinn Ewers' debut.

Tampa Bay has conceded the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to TEs (12.7), putting Waller in the high-end TE2 range for title week.

Others to Consider:

Brenton Strange (at IND), Theo Johnson (at LV), Juwan Johnson (at TEN)

Defenses

Tennessee Titans

It's not a pretty week for streaming D/STs. I can get behind the Titans in a home date with New Orleans.

Tyler Shough has performed fairly well of late, going two straight games without a pick. But he's still taken eight sacks over that span, and he's been sacked 20 times across the last five games -- adding three picks and two fumbles in that time.

Others to Consider:

Detroit Lions (at MIN), Green Bay Packers (vs. BAL if Lamar Jackson is out), New England Patriots (at NYJ)

