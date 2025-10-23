Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy will be up against the 25th-ranked pass defense of the Washington Commanders (238.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Considering Worthy for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Commanders? We've got stats and info for you below.

Xavier Worthy Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.50

43.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Worthy is currently the 59th-ranked fantasy player (190th overall), putting up 30.6 total fantasy points (6.1 per game).

In his last three games, Worthy has caught 11 balls (on 17 targets) for 97 yards and one touchdown, good for 18.5 fantasy points (6.2 per game).

The high point of Worthy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, as he posted 12.1 fantasy points by reeling in five passes (on eight targets) for 83 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Washington has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Washington has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

