Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Xavier Worthy and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Denver Broncos and their 10th-ranked pass defense (201.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Worthy worth a look for his upcoming game against the Broncos? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Xavier Worthy Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.24

38.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

Worthy has produced 67.8 fantasy points in 2025 (5.2 per game), which ranks him 50th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 187 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Worthy has put up 13.1 fantasy points (4.4 per game), as he's reeled in seven passes on 11 targets for 131 yards and zero touchdowns.

Worthy has been targeted 25 times, with 15 receptions for 251 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 26.4 fantasy points (5.3 per game) during that period.

The high point of Worthy's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 12.1 fantasy points. He also had 38 rushing yards on two attempts (19.0 YPC) on the ground.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed only two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Denver this year.

Only two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just three players this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a TD pass against the Broncos this season.

Denver has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

