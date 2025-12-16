Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Xavier Worthy will match up with the 25th-ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans (233 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Worthy's next game against the Titans, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Xavier Worthy Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.95

37.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

With 63.7 fantasy points in 2025 (5.3 per game), Worthy is the 49th-ranked player at the WR position and 188th among all players.

In his last three games, Worthy has produced 16.4 fantasy points (5.5 per game), as he's turned 14 targets into nine catches for 151 yards and zero TDs.

Worthy has been targeted 27 times, with 16 receptions for 235 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 24.8 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Worthy's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup in which he put up 12.1 fantasy points (2 carries, 38 yards; 5 receptions, 83 yards).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed only one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has given up at least two TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Titans this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed a touchdown catch by 23 players this year.

Only two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed just two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

Only two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Titans this season.

