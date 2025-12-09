Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Xavier Worthy and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the fifth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (173.2 yards allowed per game).

With Worthy's next game against the Chargers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Xavier Worthy Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.77

34.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

With 60.2 fantasy points in 2025 (5.5 per game), Worthy is the 51st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 189th overall.

In his last three games, Worthy has hauled in 11 balls (on 18 targets) for 175 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game).

Worthy has tallied 223 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 17 catches (30 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 24.3 (4.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Worthy's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup in which he posted 12.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 2 carries, 38 yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this year.

The Chargers have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to just one player this year.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this year.

