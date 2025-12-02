Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Xavier Worthy will take on the fourth-ranked passing defense of the Houston Texans (174 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Worthy a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Texans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Xavier Worthy Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.77

42.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Worthy is currently the 54th-ranked player in fantasy (195th overall), with 54.7 total fantasy points (5.5 per game).

During his last three games Worthy has been targeted 19 times, with 11 receptions for 145 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 15.8 fantasy points (5.3 per game) during that stretch.

Worthy has been targeted 33 times, with 19 receptions for 221 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 24.1 fantasy points (4.8 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Worthy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, as he posted 12.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 38 rushing yards on two carries (19.0 YPC) .

Texans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Houston this season.

The Texans have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Houston has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Texans this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD versus Houston this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Texans this season.

