Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

In Week 9 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), wideout Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Miami Dolphins, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (199.4 yards allowed per game).

Is Flowers a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Dolphins? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Zay Flowers Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 30, 2025

October 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.93

61.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

With 54.6 fantasy points in 2025 (7.8 per game), Flowers is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 124th overall.

In his last three games, Flowers has tallied 181 yards and zero scores on 18 catches (24 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 16.9 fantasy points (5.6 per game) during that stretch.

Flowers has racked up 25.6 total fantasy points (5.1 per game) in his last five games, catching 27 balls (on 35 targets) for 268 yards and zero touchdowns.

The high point of Flowers' fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he went off for seven catches and 143 receiving yards with one touchdown (21.1 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Zay Flowers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, catching two passes on three targets for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed just one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this season.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Dolphins this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

