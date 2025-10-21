Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers will take on the 16th-ranked pass defense of the Chicago Bears (212.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Flowers for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and information for you below.

Zay Flowers Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 96.60

96.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.57

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Flowers is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player (128th overall), posting 47.5 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

In his last three games, Flowers has put up 17.2 fantasy points (5.7 per game), as he's turned 23 targets into 18 catches for 192 yards and zero TDs.

Flowers has reeled in 27 balls (on 37 targets) for 280 yards and zero touchdowns in his last five games, good for 26.4 fantasy points (5.3 per game) during that timeframe.

The peak of Flowers' season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, as he tallied 21.1 fantasy points by hauling in seven passes (on nine targets) for 143 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Zay Flowers delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (1.3 points) in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, hauling in two balls for 13 yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed just one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Chicago this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed two players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Chicago has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD against Chicago this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Bears this year.

Want more data and analysis on Zay Flowers?