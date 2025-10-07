Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Wideout Zay Flowers has a matchup versus the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (215.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Flowers worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Rams? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Zay Flowers Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.07

74.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Flowers is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (87th overall), with 44.9 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

In his last three games, Flowers has ammassed 159 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 14 catches (16 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 15.9 (5.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Flowers' season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, as he posted 21.1 fantasy points by grabbing seven passes (on nine targets) for 143 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zay Flowers disappointed his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, when he managed only 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has given up two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Just one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Rams this year.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Rams' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Rams this season.

