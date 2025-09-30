Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Houston Texans and their seventh-ranked passing defense (178.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Flowers a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Texans?

Zay Flowers Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 87.95

87.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Flowers has compiled 37.7 fantasy points in 2025 (9.4 per game), which ranks him 19th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 78 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Flowers has produced 16.6 fantasy points (5.5 per game), as he's hauled in 16 passes on 22 targets for 162 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Flowers' fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, when he racked up 21.1 fantasy points with eight rushing yards on two carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in seven balls (on nine targets) for 143 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Zay Flowers let down his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, when he mustered only 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Texans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Houston this season.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass against the Texans this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Houston this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD against Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

