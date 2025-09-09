Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Cleveland Browns -- whose passing defense was ranked 12th in the league last year (212.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Zay Flowers Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.43

66.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 24th at his position and 92nd overall, Flowers picked up 135.5 fantasy points (8.0 per game) last year.

In his one game this year, Flowers accumulated 21.1 fantasy points. He had 143 receiving yards on seven catches (nine targets) and one touchdown.

Flowers picked up 24.7 fantasy points -- five catches, 127 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 9 versus the Denver Broncos, which was his best game last season.

In Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Flowers picked up 15.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 91 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best showing of the year.

In Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, Flowers finished with a season-low 1.0 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, 10 yards, on two targets.

In his second-worst game of the year, Flowers ended up with 2.1 fantasy points -- one reception, 12 yards, on two targets -- in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.

Browns Defensive Performance

Looking at last year, Cleveland did not allow a QB to register over 300 passing yards against them in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Browns last year.

Against Cleveland last season, 10 players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Browns last year, only one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Cleveland last season, seven players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Browns last season, 25 players caught a TD pass.

Cleveland gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

In the run game, two players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Browns last season.

In terms of run defense, Cleveland gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 17 players last season.

On the ground, the Browns allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Zay Flowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.