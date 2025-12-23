Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Green Bay Packers and their ninth-ranked passing defense (197.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Considering Flowers for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Zay Flowers Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.60

57.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Flowers is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (82nd overall), posting 122.5 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

In his last three games, Flowers has produced 39.6 fantasy points (13.2 per game), as he's reeled in 18 passes on 23 targets for 276 yards and one touchdown.

Flowers has been targeted 36 times, with 25 receptions for 340 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 45.1 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Flowers' fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he came through with eight rushing yards on two carries (for 21.1 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught seven balls (on nine targets) for 143 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zay Flowers had his worst game of the season in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he put up just -1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed only two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has allowed at least two passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this year.

The Packers have given up three or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only three players this year.

The Packers have allowed a TD reception by 21 players this season.

Only two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

Green Bay has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Packers this year.

