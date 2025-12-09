Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers will be up against the 31st-ranked passing defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (254.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Flowers a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bengals? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Zay Flowers Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.45

68.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

With 95.5 fantasy points in 2025 (7.3 per game), Flowers is the 25th-ranked player at the WR position and 111th among all players.

In his last three games, Flowers has put up 18.1 fantasy points (6.0 per game), as he's caught 15 passes on 24 targets for 188 yards and zero touchdowns.

Flowers has been targeted 35 times, with 22 receptions for 341 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 34.5 fantasy points (6.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Flowers' fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, when he piled up 21.1 fantasy points with eight rushing yards on two carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in seven balls (on nine targets) for 143 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zay Flowers delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (-1.4 points) in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, catching two balls for six yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Bengals have allowed 16 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

Five players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bengals this season.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up a TD catch by 26 players this season.

Cincinnati has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to five players this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this season.

The Bengals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

