Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league (247.4 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Flowers, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Steelers.

Thinking about playing Flowers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Zay Flowers Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.62

70.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Flowers is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player (131st overall), tallying 82.9 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

In his last three games, Flowers has racked up 13.8 total fantasy points (4.6 per game), hauling in 10 balls (on 18 targets) for 142 yards and zero touchdowns.

Flowers has hauled in 19 balls (on 29 targets) for 281 yards and zero touchdowns in his last five games, good for 28.3 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Flowers' fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Buffalo Bills, a matchup in which he tallied 21.1 fantasy points (2 carries, 8 yards; 7 receptions, 143 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Zay Flowers stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, catching two passes on seven targets for six yards (-1.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed eight players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Zay Flowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.