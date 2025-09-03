Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Buffalo Bills -- whose pass defense was ranked 24th in the league last year (226.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Flowers a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bills? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Zay Flowers Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.83

71.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers 2024 Fantasy Performance

Flowers was 24th at his position, and 92nd overall, with 135.5 fantasy points (8.0 per game) last year.

In Week 9 last year against the Denver Broncos, Flowers posted a season-high 24.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Flowers accumulated 15.1 fantasy points in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- seven catches, 91 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Flowers picked up 1.0 fantasy points -- one reception, 10 yards, on two targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills.

In Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Flowers collected 2.1 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via this stat line: one reception, 12 yards, on two targets.

Bills Defensive Performance

Last year, Buffalo allowed just three quarterbacks to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Bills last year.

Through the air last season, Buffalo allowed two or more passing touchdowns to nine opposing QBs.

Last season, the Bills allowed just two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Buffalo allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Bills gave up a touchdown reception to 27 players last season.

Buffalo allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just one player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Bills gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to just three players last season.

Against Buffalo last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Bills gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just one player last season.

Want more data and analysis on Zay Flowers?