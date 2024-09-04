Zamir White Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Zamir White and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Los Angeles Chargers -- whose rushing defense was ranked 17th in the NFL last season (113.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Is White a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chargers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing White this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

White vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.46

9.46 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.64

59.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.32

12.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

White 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, White picked up 58.9 fantasy points (3.5 per game) -- 54th at his position, 231st in the league.

White accumulated 14.5 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 145 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, White finished with 14.5 points (17 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD) in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 9 versus the New York Giants -- White accumulated -0.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 4 carries, -2 yards.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles gave up more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last year.

Last season, the Chargers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Chargers last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, seven players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Chargers allowed 24 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Los Angeles allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Chargers allowed one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Chargers allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Zamir White? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.