Zack Moss 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Cincinnati Bengals' Zack Moss put up 12.1 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 30th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Zack Moss Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Moss' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 142.6 86 27 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 135.1 100 31

Zack Moss 2023 Game-by-Game

Moss accumulated 31.5 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 165 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 30 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 versus the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Patriots 12.1 9 44 1 4 2 0 61

Zack Moss vs. Other Bengals Rushers

The Bengals threw the ball on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Moss' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 183 794 5 39 4.3 Chase Brown 44 179 0 4 4.1 Jake Browning 27 127 3 9 4.7 Joe Burrow 31 88 0 2 2.8

