menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Zack Moss 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Zack Moss 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Cincinnati Bengals' Zack Moss put up 12.1 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 30th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Zack Moss Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Moss' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points142.68627
2024 Projected Fantasy Points135.110031

Zack Moss 2023 Game-by-Game

Moss accumulated 31.5 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 165 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 30 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 versus the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Patriots12.1944142061

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Zack Moss vs. Other Bengals Rushers

The Bengals threw the ball on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Moss' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss1837945394.3
Chase Brown44179044.1
Jake Browning27127394.7
Joe Burrow3188022.8

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Zack Moss? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup