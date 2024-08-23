Zack Moss 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
In Week 1, the Cincinnati Bengals' Zack Moss put up 12.1 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 30th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Zack Moss Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Moss' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|142.6
|86
|27
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|135.1
|100
|31
Zack Moss 2023 Game-by-Game
Moss accumulated 31.5 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 165 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 30 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 versus the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Patriots
|12.1
|9
|44
|1
|4
|2
|0
|61
Zack Moss vs. Other Bengals Rushers
The Bengals threw the ball on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Moss' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Zack Moss
|183
|794
|5
|39
|4.3
|Chase Brown
|44
|179
|0
|4
|4.1
|Jake Browning
|27
|127
|3
|9
|4.7
|Joe Burrow
|31
|88
|0
|2
|2.8
