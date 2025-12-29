2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Cavaliers at Spurs

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the San Antonio Spurs do battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Cavaliers at Spurs Betting Picks

Having Evan Mobley and Victor Wembanyama back makes these teams much better on the defensive end, and that pushes me to the under at this lofty total of 242.5 points.

Total Points Under Dec 30 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wemby is the difference between the Spurs being an elite defense or one of the NBA's worst defenses. With Wemby on the court this season, San Antonio is allowing 105.8 points per 100 possessions. With Wemby off the floor, they're giving up 118.0 points per 100 possessions

Mobley's impact isn't as stark, but Cleveland is allowing 3.1 fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the court compared to when he's off the floor.

De'Aaron Fox's status is something to monitor as Fox is questionable with a thigh injury. With Fox on the court, the Spurs score 122.7 points per 100 possessions -- compared to 117.6 with him off the court.

But even if Fox suits up, I think the Spurs' defense can help this game go under 242.5 points. They've conceded fewer than 113 points in six of their last seven games, which coincides with Wemby's return.

One of the knock-on effects of Wembanyama's otherworldly rim protection is that Spurs' opponents shoot a lot more threes when he's on the court. That leads me to the over on De'Andre Hunter's made threes prop.

De'Andre Hunter - Made Threes De'Andre Hunter Over Dec 30 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

When Wemby is on the floor, opponents record a 46.2% three-point attempt rate -- up significantly from a 36.9% mark when Wemby is off the floor.

For the season, Hunter is making just 31.2% of his three-pointers. That's way under his 40.5% clip from a year ago. Despite the shooting woes, Hunter is still making 1.8 threes per game on an average of 5.9 attempts.

Due for positive shooting regression and with Cleveland's offense likely to be pushed out to the perimeter more than usual, Hunter can knock down multiple threes today.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

