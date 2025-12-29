2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Mavericks at Trail Blazers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Portland Trail Blazers face the Dallas Mavericks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Mavericks at Trail Blazers Betting Picks

There are a few reasons to believe this game will go over 231.5 points.

Total Points Under Dec 30 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Both of these teams are better on D than they are on offense. The Mavs are ninth in defensive rating for the year while Portland is 21st -- compared to the Blazers sitting 22nd in offensive rating and Dallas ranking 28th.

The location points to the under, too. At home, Portland is 18th in defensive rating and 25th in offensive rating. On the road, Dallas is 28th in offensive rating and 12th in defensive rating.

Portland's last five games have averaged 212.6 total points, with all five games totaling 222 or fewer points.

Lastly, both teams do a good job preventing three-point shots. For the season, the Mavs have allowed the second-lowest three-point attempt rate (37.2%) while Portland has surrendered the seventh-lowest three-point attempt rate (38.9%).

All in all, I see this game staying under 231.5 points.

While Deni Avdija is having a breakout season, this is a tough matchup for him to have a big night from three.

Deni Avdija - Made Threes Deni Avdija Under Dec 30 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned above, the Mavs are pretty strong on D (ninth in defensive rating) and do a good job limiting three-point attempts (second-lowest three-point attempt rate).

Versus power forwards, Dallas is giving up the fewest made threes per game (1.6).

Part of Avdija's breakout this season has been increased volume from three, with Deni taking 6.5 treys per night, a career-high by a sizable margin. But he's making just 34.1% of his threes at home, compared to 37.6% on the road, and he made only two threes in his only previous meeting with Dallas this year.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

