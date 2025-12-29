3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 12/29/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Phoenix Suns at Washington Wizards

Mark Williams is suspended tonight, opening the door for Nick Richards to see an expanded role. He can go to work on the glass in a friendly matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Nick Richards - Rebounds Nick Richards Over Dec 30 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Prior to Williams' ejection last time out, Richards hadn't logged a single minute in four straight games, so it's hard telling exactly what his role will be tonight. But with whatever minutes he gets, Richards should be able to rebound at a high level.

In seven minutes last time out, Richards pulled down three rebounds. He recorded six boards over nine minutes across his two games before that one. He's snagged 12.6 boards per 36 minutes for the season.

Washington is allowing the most rebounds per game to centers (16.8), so Richards doesn't need a huge workload to clear 6.5 rebounds.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls

The Minnesota Timberwolves have lost two straight, including a surprising home loss to the Brooklyn Nets last time out. I think they'll be locked in from the jump tonight at the Chicago Bulls.

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread Minnesota Timberwolves -1.5 -122 View more odds in Sportsbook

Minnesota fell in overtime at the Denver Nuggets prior to losing by 16 to the Nets, so it's been a frustrating two-game span for the T-Wolves. They can take out some of their frustrations on the Bulls.

Aside from the motivation element, the Timberwolves are just a much better team than Chicago. For the year, Minnesota is eighth in net rating (+3.7) while the Bulls are 25th (-3.6).

Needing a win to get back on track after an ugly home loss to Brooklyn, Minnesota should be dialed in and hungry from the tip against an inferior Chicago squad.

New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans

No team gives up a higher three-point attempt rate than the New Orleans Pelicans do, and OG Anunoby can take advantage.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes OG Anunoby +104 View more odds in Sportsbook

New Orleans permits a league-high 45.6% three-point attempt rate. Over the last 15 games, the Pels are surrendering 3.5 made threes per game to small forwards, the third-most in the league.

Anunoby isn't a high-volume shooter, taking 5.9 threes per night, but this matchup should be a boost for his volume. In two matchups with the Pels last season, Anunoby took a total of 16 threes. He's played three full games this year against teams that rank in the top five for highest three-point attempt rate allowed, and he's averaging 8.3 three-point tries per game in the split.

He's hitting triples at a good clip this season, shooting 37.9% from downtown, and Anunoby has played at least 32 minutes in five consecutive games.

With a quality role and a great matchup, Anunoby to hit three treys is an appealing bet at these plus-money odds.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.