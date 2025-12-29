FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Week 18 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Week 18 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

Week 18 comes with a pair of winner-take-all matchups to finalize this year's postseason bracket.

How do bookmakers see each game playing out?

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for each game in Week 18.

Week 18 NFL Odds and Predictions

Panthers at Buccaneers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Carolina Panthers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 3 9:31pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Seahawks at 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Seattle Seahawks
@
San Francisco 49ers
Jan 4 1:01am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Saints at Falcons Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New Orleans Saints
@
Atlanta Falcons
Jan 4 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Browns at Bengals Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Cleveland Browns
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Jan 4 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cowboys at Giants Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Dallas Cowboys
@
New York Giants
Jan 4 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Packers at Vikings Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Green Bay Packers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Jan 4 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Colts at Texans Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Indianapolis Colts
@
Houston Texans
Jan 4 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Titans at Jaguars Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tennessee Titans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 4 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chiefs at Raiders Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Jan 4 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Lions at Bears Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Detroit Lions
@
Chicago Bears
Jan 4 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chargers at Broncos

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Denver Broncos
Jan 4 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dolphins at Patriots

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Miami Dolphins
@
New England Patriots
Jan 4 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Commanders at Eagles Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Washington Commanders
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 4 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cardinals at Rams Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Arizona Cardinals
@
Los Angeles Rams
Jan 4 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Jets at Bills Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New York Jets
@
Buffalo Bills
Jan 4 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Ravens at Steelers

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Baltimore Ravens
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jan 5 1:21am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup