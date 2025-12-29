Week 18 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game
Week 18 comes with a pair of winner-take-all matchups to finalize this year's postseason bracket.
How do bookmakers see each game playing out?
Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for each game in Week 18.
Week 18 NFL Odds and Predictions
Panthers at Buccaneers Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Seahawks at 49ers Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Saints at Falcons Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Browns at Bengals Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Cowboys at Giants Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Packers at Vikings Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Colts at Texans Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Titans at Jaguars Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Chiefs at Raiders Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Lions at Bears Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Chargers at Broncos
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Dolphins at Patriots
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Commanders at Eagles Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Cardinals at Rams Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Jets at Bills Betting Odds
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Ravens at Steelers
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
