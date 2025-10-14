Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet will match up with the seventh-ranked tun defense of the Houston Texans (90.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thinking about Charbonnet for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Texans? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Charbonnet this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Zach Charbonnet Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.43

47.43 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.80

3.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 147th overall, as he has posted 36.6 total fantasy points (7.3 per game).

During his last three games, Charbonnet has delivered 24.9 total fantasy points (8.3 per game), running the ball 33 times for 99 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 30 yards on four receptions (five targets).

The highlight of Charbonnet's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he came through with one catch and 12 receiving yards (10.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Zach Charbonnet disappointed his fantasy managers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, when he managed only 1.0 fantasy points (15 carries, 10 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Just one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against Houston this year.

The Texans have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed a TD reception by three players this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Houston this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Texans this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one touchdown against Houston this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.