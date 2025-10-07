Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the league (97.8 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Charbonnet worth a look for his next matchup against the Jaguars? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Zach Charbonnet Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.78

46.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.87

3.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

With 32.9 fantasy points this season (8.2 per game), Charbonnet is the 36th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 135th among all players.

During his last three games, Charbonnet has 22.2 total fantasy points (7.4 per game), toting the ball 36 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 17 yards on three catches (four targets).

The high point of Charbonnet's fantasy season so far was last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 10.8 fantasy points. He also had 36 rushing yards on nine attempts (4.0 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Zach Charbonnet stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing 15 times for 10 yards (1.0 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet?